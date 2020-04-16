Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron’s Relationship Since Their Split

The original cast of High School Musical will reunite tonight on ABC during the Disney Family Singalong, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The reunion includes both Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in some capacity. The two were previously in a relationship but broke it off in 2010.

Hudgens shared photos of her and castmembers from the movies meeting up on Zoom earlier this week in order to prepare the song for the singalong, but fans noticed Efron was not included in those photos and wanted to know why.

This week wasn’t the first time Efron was not included in a reunion. In 2019, the cast reunited to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary, but he did not attend. He had other commitments with work and was unable to make it.

Efron will send in a video for the singalong, but it’s not clear whether he will be singing with the rest of the cast or just sharing a message of hope for the fans, as he was contacted late, film director Kenny Ortega told Deadline.

The Two Dated For Five Years Before Splitting Up

Efron and Hudgens were together from 2005 until 2010, but they split on mutual terms at that time. They made their first public appearance at co-star Ashley Tisdale’s birthday party, and they were still dating in spring 2007 while filming High School Musical 2.

A source told People at the time, “If you didn’t know they were dating, you wouldn’t know they were dating. They’re really good at not being obvious.”

A source told Us Weekly back in 2010 after their breakup that “It was mutual. They have been together for so long. It just ran its course.”

Then, a source told People that “They are one hundred percent still good friends. In 2015, Hudgens herself told The New York Times “I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up. Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares. Then I realized that’s not what that’s about. ‘Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice.”

They were spotted kissing again after that, in 2011, but Efron in 2014 said he and Hudgens were no longer speaking.

Hudgens said during an appearance on Good Morning America that the two did not keep up and they’d “completely lost touch” at some point after their relationship ended.

Rumors They Were Getting Back Together in 2020 Have Been Debunked

When news broke that Hudgens and her recent boyfriend Austin Butler broke up after nine years together in January 2020, fans immediately started wishing for her and the not-single Efron to get back together.

Zac Efron is rumored to currently be dating his former co-star Halston Sage. They met while filming Neighbors where Efron played Teddy Sanders and Sage played his on-screen girlfriend. The two previously dated in 2014 ahead of the film’s release.

A rep for Sage told Bustle in 2020 that she was single and not dating Efron, who was too busy with work to date.

The Disney Family Singalong airs tonight, April 16, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

