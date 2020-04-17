Luke Evans Performs ‘Gaston’ for Disney Sing Along

Luke Evans reprised his role as Gaston to perform during the Disney Family Singalong on ABC. Evans portrayed Gaston in the live-action remake of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast.

For the performance of the song “Gaston,” Evans was joined by Josh Gad and Alan Menken, his castmates from the movie.

Recently, Evans debuted his reddish-pink hair on Instagram. He showed off the new color while standing in front of the ocean in Florida sipping coconut juice alongside his boyfriend Rafeal Olarra. He also celebrated his 41st birthday with a cake full of seashell decorations.

“Gaston” Performance Recap

No full videos have been uploaded at the time of writing, but fans have uploaded clips of the performance to Twitter.

I don’t know about you, but this #DisneyFamilySingalong made me look forward to our class read aloud a little bit more tomorrow! Oh that Gaston.. can you guess what book we are reading🤗 @dshields27 pic.twitter.com/XVzEZPrEHE — Mrs. Williams (@mrs_williamsMLK) April 17, 2020

Josh Gad opened the performance by giving himself an introduction, and then he introduced Luke Evans and Alan Menken for Beauty and the Beast’s “Gaston.” He sang the introduction to the song, and Evans took over at the point of the song where Gaston began singing.

He showed off his pipes throughout the song, singing “When I was a lad I ate four dozen eggs every morning to help me get large, and now that I’m grown I eat five dozen eggs so I’m roughly the size of a barge.”

At some points during the performance, he was visibly straining to get out the high notes, but he still stayed in tune the whole time and sounded amazing while performing from home. He and Gad performed from their homes while Menken performed at his own piano.

Evans stayed in character the whole time, taking the time to look over at Gad through the screen. Fans on Twitter noticed the visible effort Evans put in throughout his performance, with one viewer tweeting “Josh is just strolling along. Meanwhile Luke Evans is over here matching his hair color belting out Gaston’s section.”

I love the difference in effort between Luke Evans and Josh Gad. Being Le Fou, Josh is just strolling along. Meanwhile Luke Evans is over here matching his hair color belting out Gaston’s section. — Erin Tate (@e_tate93) April 17, 2020

The Singalong Was a Star-Studded Affair

The lineup for the Disney Family Singalong was star-studded and included some of Disney’s most memorable songs throughout its history.

The lineup included the following:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

“We’re All in This Together” – The Cast of High School Musical

