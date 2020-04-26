‘When Calls the Heart’ Poll: Should Elizabeth Pick Lucas or Nathan?

The question about whether Elizabeth should pick Lucas or Nathan comes up among fans all the time while watching When Calls the Heart. The debate about the hit Hallmark show seems to never end. With Jack gone and never returning (his character died off screen), Elizabeth’s been left picking up the pieces and starting a wonderful life of her own with her baby. But she has two upstanding suitors, and it’s not clear when this love triangle will be resolved. Fans are more divided than ever on whether she should pick Lucas or Nathan. With the Season 7 finale airing, the debate over her decision has gotten more heated. At the end of this article, take our poll and let us know what you think.

The last time Heavy hosted a poll about Lucas vs Nathan, Nathan won the poll by a wide margin. But a lot has happened since that poll. Lucas has shown himself to really only have Elizabeth’s best interests at heart. He helped her find a possible publisher, he arranged a great date for her favorite author even though he didn’t care about the author a lot, and he told Elizabeth that he’s willing to wait as long as it takes. Personally, I think Elizabeth has better chemistry with Lucas and he’s a better match for her. But a lot of fans disagree with me.

Doesn’t matter whether you’re #TeamLucas or #TeamNathan we all have to admit that was an impossibly romantic thing to say. 💗💗💗 https://t.co/j0CwZQOptU — Pascale Hutton (@HuttonPascale) April 6, 2020

Many fans love Elizabeth with Nathan. He brings back memories of Jack since he’s a mountie too, and he finally came out in Episode 9 and told Elizabeth that he has feelings for her. There was a rift between them when he found out she went on a date with Lucas, but they’ve seemed to patch all of that up.

Before Season 7 premiered, ET interviewed Alfonso H. Moreno, executive producer. Moreno said about her choice: “I hoped to develop these two new, very different, characters in such a way that both would be worthy of Elizabeth’s love. I also hoped that the social media fan base would be engaged enough to be split as to who was the worthiest choice.”

Well, Morena has definitely achieved that goal. On social media, fans are really divided.

Erin Krakow told Desert News that she loved how invested fans were in her character’s choice. “I feel honored that our fans continue to be so invested in the stories we’re telling.”

The big thing holding Elizabeth back is that she doesn’t want to hurt either man. But there are other women in Hope Valley who might make potential good matches for either character, so the sooner she decides, the sooner one of them can move on to his own bright future.

For the finale tonight, let’s remember regardless of the “team” we’ve committed to, we’re all team #Hearties! Looking forward to a night of tweeting to celebrate a wonderful season together! #ChooseKindness #Hearties #WhenCallsTheHeart #TeamNathan #TeamLucas pic.twitter.com/RJ1Y1lzsG1 — Janette Stephens (@janettemsu) April 26, 2020

As Janette Stephens wrote on Twitter: “For the finale tonight, let’s remember regardless of the “team” we’ve committed to, we’re all team #Hearties! Looking forward to a night of tweeting to celebrate a wonderful season together! #ChooseKindness #Hearties #WhenCallsTheHeart #TeamNathan #TeamLucas”

Who do you think Elizabeth should pick? Vote in our poll below.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates