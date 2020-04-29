Who Is Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’: Fans Think ‘Bow Wow’ Shad Moss

As the competition dwindles and only six acts remain, fans are closing in on the identity of the Frog on Season 3 of The Masked Singer. Clues to the identity of the Frog include a basketball, shampoo, a green bowtie, $106, a 1996 Olympics poster, a Japanese flag, an ice cube tray, and a typewriter that reads CSI.

These clues have sent fans on a wild goose chase, but as more clues are unearthed, fans are more and more convinced that the Frog is American actor and rapper, Bow Wow.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bow Wow Fits the Bill for a Number of Clues

The $106 tipped fans off early to the Frog’s identity. Bow Wow, also known as Shad Moss, was a longtime host of hip hop and R&B music video show, 106 & Park, sparking an initial connection to the Frog act. Bow Wow also has a long career as a rapper.

Bow Wow began his career in the spotlight early on. The 33-year-old star released his first album, Beware of Dog, in 2000, when he was just 13-years-old under the stage name “Lil’ Bow Wow.” Two years later, he was starring in movies while building a massive discography. A number of his songs landed on Top 100 charts throughout the early 2000s, and he eventually dropped the “Lil'” from his stage name.

In case his singing voice isn’t enough to convince those who are still skeptical, fans have spotted clue after clue to connect the Frog to Bow Wow’s career. The Japanese flag may be a reference to the Japanese band called Bow Wow. The basketball may point to Bow Wow’s breakout film role as teenage basketball fan Calvin Cambridge in the 2002 hit Like Mike. Bow Wow also starred in CSI: Cyber, which aired for two seasons from 2015 to 2016, although it’s still unclear how he connects to the typewriter.

Bow Wow Isn’t The Only Singer Fans Suspect Is Behind The Frog Mask

In the hunt to find the identity of the Frog, fans have also guessed actor and comedian Kevin Hart and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro may be behind the mask. The panel of judges noted the Frog’s small stature and big stage presence early on, prompting fans to guess that Kevin Hart had been hiding a talent for rap all this time.

Guest judge Sharon Osbourne guessed Ribeiro after the clue “take it to the bank” was revealed, because Ribeiro’s Fresh Prince character was named Carlton Banks. Fans have also speculated that the bracelet the frog gave to T-Pain was to celebrate their reality tv wins – T-Pain won the first season of The Masked Singer and Ribeiro won Season 19 of Dancing With The Stars.

At the very least, fans are confident that the Frog has a long history in the entertainment industry. “The passion for performing I’d lost over the years has been totally invigorated,” they said in previous episodes. “I can be the same guy on stage that I am at home with my fam.”

Tune in to Fox on Wednesdays at 8/7c to get the latest clues and performances during Season 3 of The Masked Singer.

