Why Arthur Gunn Is the Predicted ‘American Idol’ 2020 Winner

The season 18 finale of American Idol airs on Sunday, May 17 at 8/7c; at the end of the night, America’s live votes will crown a new American Idol. Early frontrunner Arthur Gunn is in the top 7, hoping for one last shot to earn the votes of his fans to become the next American Idol.

The official synopsis for the episode teases “The top 5 perform a song that celebrates their induction into the top 5, and a previously performed song; America’s real-time vote determines the winner; special performances from music legends, including a performance of ‘We Are the World.'” If Gunn makes it into the top 5 at the top of the show, he will get to perform for the live votes of the audience watching at home.

In the Top 7 with Arthur Gunn are Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, Dillon James, and Louis Knight.

Ahead of the season finale, here’s why contestant Arthur Gunn is favored to win American Idol season 18:

Arthur Gunn, Who the Judges Praised as Having ‘Ginormous Star’ Potential, Is the Favorite to Win Season 18

Throughout the competition, Gunn has received praise from the season’s star-studded judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Among their many compliments about his talent and performance quality, they said he could be a “ginormous star” and “professional touring musician.”

Ahead of the season finale, GoldDerby.com‘s poll among their users ranked Gunn’s odds as best to win, with 31% of the poll votes. Their poll gives Just Same the second-best odds, with 21% of the vote; Johnny West was given 14% odds.

Even with those fan-based odds, anything can happen and it makes sense for Gunn to feel nervous about the high-stake outcomes. Arthur Gunn told The Wichita Eagle “There is a lot of nervousness about Sunday. It’s a big day. It’s kind of overwhelming.”

Arthur Gunn Has Ammassed a Huge Social Media Following While Competing on ‘American Idol’

If Gunn’s placement in the top 7 doesn’t say enough the huge fanbase supporting him on his Idol journey, just look at his social media accounts. On Instagram, Gunn has over 249,000 followers and fans of his music. His YouTube channel has a solid showing too; he has over 265,000 subscribers.

If all of those supporters show up for Gunn and vote during the live finale, his chance at victory seems pretty great.

Throughout the season, Gunn has kept his social media up-to-date, reflecting on performances and encouraging fans to vote. After his Top 7 performance, which aired on Mother’s Day, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the experience. In a post, he wrote “It was absolutely amazing moment in my life to be singing for my beloved mother and all of you amazing people. Thanks to @americanidol for this grand opportunity. I feel happy that i got to play, “Hey Ma” by Bon Iver. Thank you all of you for voting me through this. I appreciate all of the time you have spent, the energy you have spent, i’m grateful for all of that. It has been a quite a journey, Meanwhile, it is the start of something new. I am all smiles to see all of your loving and kindly words. Once again, Thank you all for voting me for the spot on the Top 7. Peace and Love!!!”

