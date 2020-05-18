Blake Shelton’s Houses: Where Gwen Stefani & Her Kids Call Home

During the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of celebrities have been (virtually) opening up their doors and inviting fans into their homes for various specials, concerts, social media videos, and live broadcasts of TV shows. Blake Shelton is no exception, as he has been remotely coaching his team of singers for NBC’s The Voice season 18 every Monday and Tuesday night. His house will also be seen when he appears on the upcoming NBC fundraiser special Red Nose Day.

Here’s what we know about where Shelton, girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her three children are quarantining together right now.

Shelton and Stefani Are At His Oklahoma Ranch

During the Academy of Country Music Our Country special back in April, Shelton and Stefani were revealed to be bunking in together at his Oklahoma ranch. They sat outside to play their hit duet “Nobody But You” with a barn and roaring outdoor fire pit visible in the background.

According to Country Fancast, Shelton’s 1300-acre ranch is called “Ten Point Ranch” and features ponds, creeks, and lots of woodland areas. It is located just outside Tishomingo, Oklahoma, which is two hours southeast of Oklahoma City. The ranch boasts four bedrooms, a two-stall horse barn, and a 1400-square-foot implement building.

Shelton also owns a lake house on Lake Texoma, which is a little over an hour south of the ranch. Shelton has a recording studio in his lake house, which is where he recorded his 2017 album Texoma Shore.

According to Velvet Ropes, Shelton also owns a condo in Nashville, and in August 2019, he and Stefani purchased a home in the Los Angeles area, according to Entertainment Tonight. At that time, Stefani was also in the process of selling the 15,000-square-foot home that she bought with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in 2006.

Gwen’s Three Boys Are There Too

Also quarantining with Stefani and Shelton are Stefani’s three children from her marriage to Rossdale — Kingston, 14, Zuma, almost 12, and Apollo, 6. Stefani recently posted a photo to Instagram of herself, Shelton, and Apollo bottle-feeding what look like baby boars. Prior to the quarantine, the three boys joined Shelton and Stefani for part of the Friends and Heroes Tour.

Shelton and Stefani also appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show in April where Stefani gave the country star a little at-home haircut that ended up a little on the mullet side.

During the appearance, Shelton told host Jimmy Fallon that they’re “pretty self-sufficient” on the ranch. And Stefani revealed that they’ve been playing a fun Name That Tune-type game where they try to stump Shelton.

“It’s been really fun learning about country music. He’s literally an encyclopedia jukebox … he knows everything. We’ll do games with him where we play a tiny taste of the song and he’ll know it,” said Stefani.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and Red Nose Day is happening Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

