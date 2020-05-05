Caesar Mack Girlfriend: Is the 90 Day Fiancé Star Dating? Who is Aya?

Caesar Mack, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has long since kicked his Ukrainian ex-girlfriend Maria to the curb and moved on. During his May 4 appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Caesar introduces a new love interest to viewers, and she actually lives in the U.S. Warning: some spoilers ahead!

Caesar’s new girlfriend Aya is a model and lives in New Orleans; the two met online and have had several video-chat dates, although their attempts to meet up in person were cut short by the coronavirus. Here’s what we know about Caesar’s breakup with Maria and his blossoming relationship with Aya:

Caesar Broke Up With Maria in August 2019

During his episode of Self-Quarantined, Caesar explains that he and Maria, his long distance Ukrainian girlfriend of five years, officially broke up for good shortly after Season 3 of Before the 90 Days finished filming in August 2019.

According to the reality star, he decided to fly back to Ukraine for one last-ditch effort to see Maria, and she (shockingly) met up with him for lunch. He said the meeting went well, and they talked about their relationship and took some photos together. However, shortly after he flew back to the U.S., she deleted all of the pictures that the two had taken, which was Caesar’s last straw.

“We took some pictures together, but for some reason they got erased,” he said after the producer asked if they documented his trip to Ukraine. “I didn’t know the pictures were gone until after I got on the plane.” He adds, “Now we’re over and that’s it. I’m just trying to keep busy with my life as much as I can.” He also said it was hard to get over Maria, but now that he met someone new it’s been easier to move on.

He & Aya Met Through Facebook & Are Hoping to Meet Soon

Caesar explained during his appearance on Self-Quarantined that he and Aya met through Facebook; the two have Facetimed with each other several times (so she’s definitely not a catfish) and he has not sent her any money. He said he was attempting to make a trip to New Orleans to visit her but was forced to self-isolate with the rest of the country, so the two have been planning virtual dates until they can meet in person.

During the May 4 episode, Caesar can be seen getting ready for his date with Aya, which comes complete with candles, champagne, strawberries and whipped cream. The 21-year-old model connects with Caesar through video chat, where he feeds her strawberries and they joke about Caesar hitchhiking to New Orleans. Aya also baked Caesar a cake for their virtual picnic.

“What I’m trying to do is get to know her more and you know, make her smile, make her think more about me as more than just a person that is on the screen,” Caesar tells the cameras.” The reality stars appear to have some genuine chemistry, with Aya jokingly eating the strawberry he feeds her through the screen and asking him to come visit her. He ends the episode by cheering their relationship.

