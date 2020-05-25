‘Rick and Morty’: ‘Childrick of Mort’ Title Refers to a Movie

Tonight is a new episode of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. Episode 9 is called “Childrick of Mort.” This is a reference to a post-apocalyptic movie. Read on to learn more.

‘Childrick of Mort’ Refers to the Movie ‘Children of Men’

The title of Season 4 Episode 9, “Childrick of Mort,” refers to the post-apocalyptic movie Children of Men. As with many other Rick and Morty episode titles, it’s possible that the theme of the movie won’t reflect on the theme of the episode at all. But still, here is a look at Children of Men in case you’re not familiar with it.

The dystopian movie Children of Men premiered in 2006, directed and co-written by Alfonso Cuaron. It’s also based on the 1992 novel The Children of Men. The film takes place in 2027 after humans have essentially been infertile for 20 years. The main character Theo is kidnapped by a group called The Fishes, who are led by Theo’s estranged wife. Theo is asked to escort a refugee to safety. (Theo and his ex-wife separated when their son died in a flu pandemic.)

We won’t share more of the plot here, just in case you haven’t seen the movie. But this gives you the basic idea of what the movie is about.

Here’s the official trailer for the movie:

Past Title Meanings

Here’s a look at what past Rick and Morty episode titles meant this season. This has minor spoilers for past episodes.

Season 4 Episode 1: “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat” – This was a reference to the movie Edge of Tomorrow, which had the tagline: Live, Die, Repeat. This was a sci-fi movie starring Tom Cruise about reliving time over and over until you can find a way to survive the objective. It tied in pretty closely with the show’s premise.

Season 4 Episode 2: “Old Man and the Seat” – This was a reference to the classic book “The Old Man and the Sea.” The episode was about Rick endlessly guarding the ultimate toilet, but “killing” a potential friendship in the process, kind of like how the book was about a man’s endless quest to catch a large marlin. (Or it may have been about Rick’s endless quest for the perfect joke.)

Season 4 Episode 3: “One Crew over the Crewcook’s Morty” – This referred to a classic novel and movie called One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Interestingly, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is NOT a heist movie, so it’s unclear why the episode is named after the book and movie.

Season 4 Episode 4: “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty” – This is a reference to a TV series called Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit (also known as Law & Order SVU for short.) “Claw and Hoarder” also referred to the claws of a dragon that hoards its treasure. After watching the episode, it’s also clear that the sexual crimes part of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is also related to the plot.

Season 4 Episode 5: “Rattlestar Ricklactica” – This is a reference to the show Battlestar Galactica, even though the episode itself was more of a callback to Terminator.

Season 4 Episode 6: “Nevericking Morty” – This referred to the movie and book Neverending Story.

Season 4 Episode 7: “Promortyus” – This referred to the movie Prometheus.

Season 4 Episode 8: “The Vat of Acid Episode” – This was the only episode of the season that didn’t refer to a movie, book, or TV series.

