Doja Cat, Dindu Nuffin Controversy Trends on Twitter

Doja Cat is being slammed on Twitter for a racism controversy involving her old song, “Dindu Nuffin,” a term used to mock blacks. That’s just the start of the allegations, though.

Some on Twitter are accusing Doja Cat of racism and being anti-black and are calling for her to be “cancelled.” According to The Source, the controversy erupted when an old Doja Cat song was found again by Internet critics. It’s called “Dindu Nuffin,” a phrase which has a negative history with the black community.

She was also accused of being in a racist online chat. This all comes on the heels of a previous controversy over a homophobic slur, for which, according to The Source, she apologized. Daily Mail reported that Doja Cat was accused of appearing in a “recently resurfaced video chat, in which she allegedly interacted with an alt-right community.” The chat appeared on Tinychat, “reportedly featuring an alt-right/incel group,” Daily Mail reports. She was also accused of participating in racist chat rooms (she did discuss enjoying chat rooms in a previous interview.) Doja Cat hasn’t responded to the accusations.

#DojaCat started trending on twitter after videos of her participating in incel and white supremacist video chats leaks to the public.😱🎥

she uses a racial slur “dindu nuffin” a slur for a African American criminal,while referring to Sandra Blands murder 👀 #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/ZbP2GuErTB — Dominique Jackson (@Hoodplugcomedy_) May 23, 2020

The Dindu Nuffin song dates to 2015, but its lyrics are provoking renewed controversy: “How much nothing can a dindu do…If a dindu, dindu nothin’…How much money could a dindu make…If a dindu did all the things that you wish to,” the song lyrics say. Some people think it refers to the controversial in-custody death of Sandra Bland.

The Phrase ‘Dindu Nuffin’ is Used to Mock Blacks in Police Abuse Cases

The phrase Dindu Nuffin is often used to mock blacks in police abuse cases. According to the Urban Dictionary, it’s a “pejorative term used to mock Blacks that commit crimes, and the excuses that’s made for them. Derived from wailing family members, usually mentally unstable mothers, that claim that they ‘didn’t do anything wrong.'”

After listening to Doja's song "Dindu Nuffin" I did a search of "dindu nuffin" on Twitter and yeah it's definitely a racist alt-right thing. Doja Cat is not going to be able to get out of this one as easily as she did with the the f slur 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZwAU4vpwA8 — Neo (@Neo_url) May 22, 2020

Wiktionary.org defines the term as “slang, derogatory, ethnic slur, neologism, offensive” reference to a “black person” or “black criminal.” KnowYourMeme.com says the phrase is “a pejorative term” used to “mock and criticize black people during the numerous riots throughout 2014 and 2015.” The site explains:

The phrase ‘dindu nuffin’ is derived from a bastardization of the phrase ‘didn’t do nothing,’ a plea for innocence often used in reference to unarmed black men killed by police.

According to KnowYourMeme.com, the phrase started during the Ferguson, Missouri riots after the police shooting of Michael Brown, a black man killed by a white police officer. It’s emerged on 4Chan and was used to mock blacks after other shootings of black men, including Trayvon Martin. According to The Source, the phrase has been used by alt-right circles.

In addition, Lana del Rey brought up Doja Cat’s name in posts defending herself over criticism about how her lyrics treat women. “Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f*cking, cheating etc.,” she wrote. “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.” She later wrote after criticism about the post and race, “I f*cking love these singers and know them.”

Doja responded to Lana on Twitter, writing and then deleting the phrase, “Gang sunk that dunker,” the meaning of which is unclear but which she also used in the controversial video, Daily Mail reports.

Her Twitter name now reads GANG?

Twitter Reaction Was Negative in Many Cases

Doja Cat – Dindu Nuffin-Video Upload powered by https://www.TunesToTube.com 2017-03-07T20:37:27Z

Here’s some of the Twitter reaction:

“I have not cancelled Doja Cat as of yet.. I need to hear what she has to say! I hope she tackles this full force like ‘I f*cked up’ and not no BS ass ‘sorry and I was young’ as an excuse.”

“Yes all of the Doja Cat has been removed from my phone…”

“Doja Cat still fine 🤷🏿‍♂️.”

“Why do i have a feeling Doja Cat not even gonna say anything she just gonna act like the sh*t didn’t happen.”

“It’s a shame because I was just starting to really like Doja Cat, but she’s the Candace Owens of rap to me now. Sad to see women with black ancestry sellout that way, but it happens.”

The hashtag #DojaIsOverParty trended on Twitter.

