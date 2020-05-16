Hallmark’s ‘How to Train Your Husband’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is airing its first May original movie tonight, How to Train Your Husband, starring Julie Gonzalo and Jonathan Chase. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed (in Boston!), and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How to Train Your Husband premieres Saturday, May 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on May 17 at 3 p.m. Eastern, May 19 at 6 p.m., May 23 at 5 p.m., June 20 at 5 p.m., and June 28 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads:

Jillian is a successful marriage therapist and best-selling author. Her career is going just as planned but her own marriage with grad school sweetheart Justin isn’t as successful. Jillian is an expert in marriages and has wisdom to spare for her clients but seldom listens to her own advice. With help from her mother and friends Nicole and Aaron, Jillian is hoping to figure out “the secrets to a happy marriage.” But when Jillian finally realizes how she’s taken Justin for granted and wants to make amends, it might be too late.

Another description reads:

‘How to Train Your Husband’ Was Filmed in Boston

How to Train Your Husband was filmed back in 2016 in Boston.

The movie is a Mapelle Film Production, produced by Isaac Alongi and Sandra L. Martin. Martin also wrote and directed the film. According to IMDb, the movie was originally called How to Pick Your Second Husband First. It actually premiered once before in the U.S. in June 2018 (other sources say 2017). In addition, How to Train Your Husband has been on Hallmark Movies Now and Pure Flix since 2018. So if you think you already saw it, that might be why.

The movie stars Julie Gonzalo, Jonathan Chase, Peri Gilpin, Karla Mosley, and Andre Hall. Here’s a post from Mosley from 2016 right after she finished filming. She wrote: “I’ll miss playing this straightforward chica!! Had a great two weeks in Boston. The cast and crew COULD NOT have been more lovely and hysterical to work with…slowly making my way west again again 😏. #SecondHusbandFirst”

They wrapped filming in late September 2016.

And here’s a photo with the adorable pup.

In another post, she talked about how every time she starts working in a new city, she first looks for a dance or yoga studio to practice at while she’s there.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

And here’s a post from the last day on set shared by Jonathan Chase.

Chase told Media Village about his experience: “Julie and I had the best time making this. And Andre Hall who plays my best friend Aaron, is my best friend. After working together with Tyler Perry for five years in Atlanta he’s like my brother. He was actually living with my wife and me in self-quarantine until he could be with his girlfriend. He’s family, and we both got cast in [this] film! So we had a great time filming it in Boston.”

Andre Hall shared this photo while filming.

Here’s a cute photo of one of the dog stars.

Meet The Cast for ‘How to Train Your Husband’

Julie Gonzalo stars as Jillian. Her credits include Supergirl (Andrea Rojas), Veronica Mars (Parker Lee), Flip that Romance, Grey’s Anatomy, The Sweetest Heart, Falling for Vermont, Dallas (Pamela Barnes), Castle, Eli Stone (Maggie Decker), and more.

Jonathan Chase stars as Justin. His credits include Henry Danger (Brian Bender), 911: Lone Star, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS, Bird Box, American Woman (Alan), Love Thy Neighbor (Sam), Chemistry (Michael), One on One (Cash), and more.

Karla Mosley stars as Nicole. Her credits include The Bold and the Beautiful (Maya Avant for 512 episodes), Wed-Locked, Angel from Hell (Clara), Hart of Dixie (Elodie Baxter for 13 episodes), Guiding Light (Christina Moore for 69 episodes), Hi-5 (Karla), and more.

Andre Hall stars as Aaron. His credits include The Haves and the Have Nots (Oliver), Boo2! (Quinton), Alien Theory, Love Thy Neighbor (Danny for 29 episodes), Unbreak My Heart, and more.

Peri Gilpin stars as Mona. Her credits include Why Women Kill, Break a Hip, Family Reunion, Benjamin, Only Humans, Station 19, Scorpion (Katherine Cooper), Mr. Robinson (Principal Taylor), CSI (Barbara Russell), Men at Work, Make It or Break It, King of the Hill, Frazier, Justice League, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Forbes Riley (Talk Show Host)

Jordan Monaghan (Hudson)

Grandmother (D. L. Anderson)

Paul Kandarian (Grandfather)

Brian Chamberlain (Hank)

Molly O’Neill (Tyler)

Matt Walton (Jack)

Sandy Rustin (Lauren)

Kayla Harrity (Amy)

Elena Crowley (Joyce)

Camille Farnan (Librarian)

Stasia Patwell (Carla)

Luciana Faulhaber (Katie)

Phyllis A. Gordon (Stylist)

Andrew Opatkiewicz (Server)

Kate Jurdi (Climbing Woman #1)

Alison Wachtler (Climbing Woman #2)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

