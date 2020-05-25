Is Mail Delivered on Memorial Day 2020 Today?

As with many federal holidays, numerous businesses and services are closed for Memorial Day today. This includes the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery and many other mail delivery services.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today — Memorial Day Is a USPS Holiday

Since today is a federal holiday, the USPS will not be open and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail. This means that postal offices will be closed today too.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

So if you’re hoping to receive something in the mail today, you’ll need to wait until tomorrow when mail services resume.

UPS & FedEx Also Consider Today a Shipping Holiday with One Exception

You also won’t be receiving anything in the mail today or any packages from UPS or FedEx, as both consider today to be a holiday too (with one small exception for both services.)

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, on Monday, May 25 every service is closed except FedEx Custom Critical. FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, FedEx Trade Networks, and FedEx Freight are all closed today.

Only FedEx Custom Critical is open today. According to FedEx, Custom Critical is “same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight.”

FedEx Office locations have modified hours today. Some locations will be closed, others may have limited hours. You’ll need to contact your local FedEx Office for specific hours today.

FedEx services are typically also closed on Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Services are typically open (or with modified options) on New Year’s Eve, Christmas Eve, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day.

As for UPS, there are no pickup or delivery services on Memorial Day. All UPS Store locations are closed and UPS Freight is closed. Other holidays where UPS delivery services are closed include New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The only service that UPS offers on Memorial Day is UPS Express Critical. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit UPSExpressCritical.com for details. This service is available 24/7, 365 days a year. UPS describes the service this way: “UPS Express Critical provides a broad range of urgent transportation options ranging from lightweight to heavyweight shipments around the world. As a global leader in time-sensitive shipments, we can provide you with access to virtually any kind of aircraft or vehicle around the world… Our experienced team can quickly assess a critical situation, identify transportation alternatives and implement a delivery solution that meets your time and cost requirements.”

The UPS Express Critical service includes air, surface, charter, hand carry, international secure, inside precision, and value-added services options.

If you’re wondering about Amazon’s mail delivery today, that’s just a little more complicated. Typically, because UPS, FedEx, and USPS delivery services are closed, Amazon considers Memorial Day to be a shipping holiday as well. It’s worth noting that Amazon Delivers jobs give time-and-a-half for people who work on Memorial Day, so there may be some delivery exceptions.

But in general, the rule of thumb for Memorial Day is that you should not be expecting any mail delivery today. The USPS will not be delivering mail on a federal holiday.

