Julia Roberts Is Married to Husband Daniel Moder for Almost 2 Decades

ABC is paying tribute to Garry Marshall in the upcoming The Happy Days of Garry Marshall. In the special, Julia Roberts will share memories of Marshall. Roberts is married to Daniel Moder.

Roberts and Moder have been married for almost two decades, and they have been relatively private about their relationship and lives together, only making public appearances once in a while.

The most recent public appearance by the couple was in January 2020 when they stepped out for a date night in support of Sean Penn’s 10th annual Community Organized Relief Effort Gala in Los Angeles.

Roberts and Moder Have Been Married Since 2002

Roberts and her husband got married in 2002, and they celebrated their 17th anniversary in July 2019.

The couple met on the set of the film The Mexican, which Roberts starred in. Moder was the cinematographer for the film.

“I think that first kind of real… ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny,” Roberts told star Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast in 2018. “Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribably way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human.”

She added, “I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

In a 2003 interview with O Magazine, Roberts said that meeting Moder had completely transformed her perspective on life.

“I think it’s not so much that I’m happier now than ever; it’s that I’m more content. I’m in the harbor of my life,” she said at the time. “A huge part of it is my marriage. My husband, Danny, has really shined the light for me.”

Roberts and Moder Have Three Children

Roberts and Moder have three children: Henry, 12, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 15.

On Mother’s day in 2019, Moder shared a photo of the family on Instagram, writing “That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much.” He also more recently shared a photo of their daughter Hazel, writing “The Day Of the Daughter. So lucky this girl is my daughter…and that she takes these awesome selfies on my phone. Staying gnarly.”

Roberts spoke with The Sun UK in 2019 and discussed her banning her children from social media, introducing family meetings and limiting what the children watch on TV so they are not exposed to the “pressures” of modern life.

“I have three young children so I’m very careful about turning the TV on,” she said. “It’s interesting trying to raise kids in this day because it’s all so new – the pressures, the resources, having the world in your hand like that. I try to keep them off social media because I don’t really understand what they need that for right now.”

During the Happy Days special, Roberts joins cast members from titles such as Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries. The special airs Tuesday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m./7 p.m. central on ABC.

READ NEXT: Tina Fey’s House: Where Her Husband & Kids Call Home