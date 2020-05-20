Is Kandi Burruss the Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’?

The judges on Season 3 of The Masked Singer might not be sure about Night Angel’s true identity, but viewers seem pretty convinced that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is the FOX performer behind the angelic mask. Ahead of the finale, Burruss was the most popular guess.

Why Everyone Thinks Night Angel Is Burruss

In one clue, Night Angel told judge Jenny McCarthy that she has said her real name on the radio. This makes sense for Burruss, Gold Derby noted, because Burruss has appeared on McCarthy’s SiriusXM show to chat about Real Housewives.

Viewers claim Night Angel’s voice sounds like Burruss’ vocals. As cited by Good Housekeeping, earlier in the season, one of the clue packages showed a group of feisty older women holding guns. That could correlate to the name of Burruss’ restaurant, Old Lady Gang.

Aside from singing in the ’90s R&B group Xscape, Burruss is also a songwriter. She wrote the song “4, 5, 6” for Solé. Burruss sang the chorus on the track. Those numbers–four, five and six–appeared in one of Night Angel’s clue packages.

Night Angel has talked about finding fame at a young age and having to miss a lot of her senior year of high school of it. In a 2014 Instagram post, Burruss talked about how important it was to walk to receive her diploma at graduation–even missing a show because of it.

“My group #Xscape was mad at me for going to my graduation because we had a show that day,” Burruss wrote, as noted by Good Housekeeping. “I had missed all the senior trips, senior prom, etc… But I refused to miss my graduation!”

Has Burruss Dropped Any Hints About Possibly Being Night Angel?

Even if she were Night Angel, Burruss wouldn’t contractually be obligated to give any hints about appearing on The Masked Singer. Still, the Bravo reality TV star hasn’t mentioned singing on the FOX series.

On May 17, the star took to Instagram to thank everyone for her birthday wishes after Burruss turned 44. “Today has been amazing! My husband did a great job surprising me with family & friends who love me,” she wrote.

She talked about releasing new music. “I plan on stepping up my game this year & doing everything that I love. I’m getting back to my love of writing music & performing & I’m dropping a song this week with @todrickhall. I hope you guys download, stream, & share it!” Burruss wrote. “I’m gonna make this next year my best year yet!”

To find out who wins Season 3 of The Masked Singer, don’t miss the show when it airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

