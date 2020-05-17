Luke Perry’s Death: What the ‘90210’ Cast Has Said About Their Pal

Luke Perry, star of the popular 1990s drama Beverly Hills, 90210, suffered a massive ischemic stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles on February 27, 2019. Perry was 52 years old at the time of his death.

The actor was best known for playing heartthrob Dylan McKay on 90210, as well as Fred Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale. Perry’s former 90210 co-stars took to Twitter to pay their respects after news of his death surfaced in 2019, while others discussed his life, friendship and the impact he made in various tributes on Instagram.

Reelz is airing a special on the 90210 cast on May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Here’s what Perry’s cast mates had to say about his tragic and unexpected death ahead of Sunday’s special:

Shannen Doherty & Tori Spelling Were Heartbroken by the News of Perry’s Passing

Shannen Doherty, Perry’s on-again-off-again girlfriend on 90210, told People that she’d met up with her former co-star in February for lunch shortly before his death. “I walked in and there he was, smiling,” she said. “I will never forget — and will miss — Luke looking at me with that smile of his saying, ‘Shan.'”

“Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and a never-ending well of integrity and love,” she added, noting that Perry had supported her through her battle with breast cancer. “I will miss him every day. Every minute. Every second.”

Co-star Tori Spelling also spoke with People about Perry, expressing how shocked and heartbroken she was to hear about his death. “I’m in utter shock and heartbroken,” she told the outlet. “Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known… He truly was family to me, a protector and a brother.”

Rebecca Gayheart, whose character on 90210, Toni, was a love interest of Perry’s character Dylan, wrote on Instagram that she was “just heartbroken,” and she needed more time to process his death before commenting further.

Several of His Co-Stars Took to Social Media to Pay Tribute

Gabrielle Carteris, another former cast member of 90210, joined her co-stars in expressing their condolences and sharing memories of Perry on social media. The actress, who played Andrea Zuckerman on the show, took to Twitter to share her devastation.

“Dearest Luke- I am so heart broken and at a loss for words. You my friend were a mighty soul and have left your mark. My love and prayers to the family and all who loved you. RIP,” Carteris wrote on March 4.

Carteris added in a statement, “I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark — never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.”

“My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss,” Jennie Garth also said In a statement to People, while Ian Ziering posted a tribute on Instagram to his late friend and co-star.

“Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to you, he deserves it,” he wrote.

Actress Christine Elise, who played Emily Valentine on the show, also shared a photo of Perry; she captioned the photo, “With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short.”

