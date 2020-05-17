Lynn Shelton Was Dating Comedian & Actor Marc Maron

Lynn Shelton died on Friday, May 15, in Los Angeles at the age of 54. The news was announced by her romantic and creative partner, Marc Maron. He posted a heartbreaking statement about Shelton’s death, indicating that it was not due to COVID-19 but a previously unknown blood disorder.

The statement, as reported by Indie Wire, reads, “I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.”

It continues:

I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.

Maron and Shelton were collaborating on a script for a film at the time of her death, and the two were also involved romantically. The two were involved since at least last year when they worked together on the movie Sword of Trust.

