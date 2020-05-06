Millie Small Dead: ‘My Boy Lollipop’ Singer Dies at 73

Jamaican singer Millicent “Millie” Small died in London after suffering a stroke, the BBC reported on May 6. She was 73 years old. Her hit song, “My Boy Lollipop,” landed in the tops spot on the charts in the U.S. and the U.K in 1964. It became one of the most famous ska songs.

Chris Blackwell, the founder of Island Records, credited Small with making ska music global. “I would say she’s the person who took ska international because it was her first hit record,” Blackwell told the Jamaican Observer.

Blackwell Said Small Was ‘Really Special’

He remembered her as a special person who handled the instant fame with grace. “It became a hit pretty much everywhere in the world,” Blackwell said about “My Boy Lollipop.”

“I went with her around the world because each of the territories wanted her to turn up and do TV shows and such, and it was just incredible how she handled it,” he added. “She was such a sweet person, really a sweet person. Very funny, great sense of humor. She was really special.”

Small said during a 2016 interview that Rod Stewart played harmonica on the hit song. “I can see him now at the studio, leaning against the wall. Cute little boy. A very nice-mannered guy,” she said, as noted by The Guardian. Stewart, however, maintained that Pete Hogman played the harmonica on the track.

Island Records, issued a separate statement on Instagram–aside from Blackwell’s conversations with the Jamaican Observer–where they mourned her death.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Millie Small,” the label wrote on May 6. “She was a true legend and an incredible human. She will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Small always loved singing and entered a competition when she was 12 years old, she told The Express in 2016. “I don’t remember what I sang, but most of it was with my eyes shut because I was so shy,” she said. “I won the second prize of 30 shillings and it was the beginning of my new life as a singer.”

Island Records’ Blackwell discovered her after she recorded “We’ll Meet” with Roy Panton, and encouraged her to move from Jamaica to England. With her family’s approval, she went. “I arrived in London in 1963, and it felt like I was coming home, that this was where I was meant to be,” she told The Express.

She recorded a few songs, and then it was “My Boy Lollipop” that became her biggest hit in 1964. “I never had singing lessons, my voice was just something I was born with,” she said.

Small Quit The Music Business in 1970 and Moved to Singapore

By 1970, she stopped singing professional “simply because it was the end of the dream and it felt like the right time.”

She moved to Singapore and in 1984 she welcomed the birth of her daughter, Jaelee.

“Since then I’ve been happy living a quiet life, sleeping and dreaming and meditating,” she told the publication. “I enjoy cooking – anything with chicken, pork and fish with rice – and watching documentaries. I’ve got five beautiful cats, too.”

“I don’t miss those ’60s days,” Small continued to The Express. “I enjoyed it while it lasted and it represented a time of pure happiness but I look to the future now that I’m older and wiser.”

