On the Border Cinco de Mayo Menu & Specials 2020

Happy Cinco de Mayo 2020! Things are certainly different this time around with all the coronavirus restrictions, but On the Border still has figured out a way for you to celebrate. On the Border is offering special deals for the holiday. Here’s what you need to know.

‘On the Border’ Is Offering a To-Go Special

While most restaurants are still focusing on to-go, delivery, and curbside pickup, On the Border is offering a special Cinco de Mayo to-go special for everyone who still wants to celebrate while eating at home.

It’s called the $25 Cinco in a Bag. It’s a celebration of Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo all in one. For $25, you can get 10 beef tacos, a large bowl of queso, Mexican rice, refried beans, chips, and salsa, along with branded cups. You can also add beer, wine, or margaritas to your to-go order if you prefer.

Here’s On the Border’s official description of the special:

What’s cincotacobration? It’s Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday and a celebration all in one. For cincotacobration bring the good times home with Cinco in a Bag. For just $25, your family can get 10 delicious seasoned ground beef tacos and a large bowl of queso. Every bag comes with Mexican rice, refried beans, chips and salsa. While supplies last each bag will receive fun swag and On The Border branded cups so be sure to pre-order your $25 Cinco in a bag today for pick up on Tuesday, May 5th! *Don’t forget to add on beer, wine or margaritas to-go to have the complete party at home!

On the Border notes that prices and participation may vary by location and the offer is only good on May 5, 2020. So call ahead first to make sure your restaurant is participating.

The store is also hosting an online “Cinco Happy Hour from Home” early this evening (double-check the time for your time zone here.) This will include a recipe demo, trivia, a dance break, lots of other games, a cocktail demo, and more. Learn more here.

You can also order from On the Border’s regular menu and get the food delivered via DoorDash today if that’s your preference. Or you can order takeout. On the Border is offering free delivery on orders of $50 or more. With DoorDash, you can also get $5 off an order of $15 or more if you purchase any Coke product. Just use the code OTBCOKE when you check out. This offer is valid through May 31, 2020 and only at participating locations. This is not valid for the purchase of alcohol.

On May 6, the day after Cinco de Mayo, On the Border will be opening some of its dining rooms in limited locations. They’ll be serving a reduced menu, including fajitas, tacos, and enchiladas. Tables will be six feet apart, lobbies will be closed and guests will need to wait outside or in their cars, and menus will be disposable. The stores that are open will also only seat parties of five or fewer. Team members will be wearing masks and gloves and their temperature will be taken every day. All this is for your safety. Contact your local On the Border restaurant to find out if they’ll be able to participate in the limited dining opening starting May 6.

