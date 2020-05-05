Qdoba Cinco de Mayo Menu & Specials 2020

Happy Cinco de Mayo 2020! Restaurants and bars have had to close their dining rooms due to coronavirus restrictions, but multiple chains are still offering carryout and delivery options to help you and your loved ones celebrate the holiday.

Qdoba is among the chains promoting meal deals meant to help make Cinco de Mayo a party at home. To find a location near you, click here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Qdoba Family Meals Feed 4-5 People & Include All the Fixings For Tacos & Burritos

Qdoba debuted its Family Meal deals in early April. There are two options listed on the chain website that promise to feed 4 or 5 people. The Grilled Chicken Family Meal is $34.95 while the Grilled Steak Family Meal is valued at $39.95. Prices may vary based on the region. Each meal includes:

Grilled Adobo Chicken or Grilled Steak

Cilantro Lime Rice or Brown Rice

Black Beans or Pinto Beans

Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja

Pico de Gallo

Qdoba’s Signature 3-Cheese Queso

Flour Tortillas or Corn Tortillas

Shredded Cheese

Large Bag of Chips

Customers can add on extra guacamole, sour cream, fajita veggies and Cholula Original Hot Sauce for an additional price.

Qdoba also has a new meal deal meant for individuals. The Burrito Meal Deal begins at $9.50. For the burrito’s main item, customers can choose between:

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Steak

Fajita Veggies

Impossible Plant-Based Protein

Each meal includes tortilla chips and salsa, as well as either a chocolate chunk cookie or chocolate brownie.

Qdoba’s Executive Chef Shared a Recipe For Quesadillas Ahead of Cinco de Mayo

Qdoba Executive Chef Katy Velazquez had a special “Cooking with Chef Katy” episode on Instagram Live on May 4. She teamed with Luis A Del Pozo, the bar director at Gracias Madre in Newport Beach, California, to share cooking tips for Cinco de Mayo.

Velazquez explained how customers could use the Family Meal deals to prep quesadillas. The ingredients included:

6-inch corn or flour tortillas

Shredded Cheese

Chicken, Steak or Drained Beans

Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde

Pico de Gallo

Cooking Oil

Guacamole or Sliced Avocado

Sour Cream

Queso Fresco

Fresh Cilantro

Here are the steps for creating Velazquez’s quesadillas:

Heat a large skillet with about a half tsp of oil. Add 2 tortillas to the skillet and top with about 3 tbsp of shredded cheese.

Add protein of choice and about 2 more tbsp of cheese.

Top with second tortilla and use a flat spatula to press the tortilla down.

When the cheese is mostly melted, flip the tortillas over and press down to get the bottom tortilla crispy.

Transfer to a plate and serve with your favorite garnishes.

During the Instagram Live episode, Del Pozo shared cocktail recipes. One of those was for a regular or spicy Paloma. The ingredients needed for this cocktail include:

Tequila or Mezcal

Grapefruit Juice

Lime

Agave

Jalapenos or Firewater Bitters

Salt

Tajin

Tapatio (or favorite hot sauce)

Grapefruit Soda of any kind

Ice

