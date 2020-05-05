Qdoba Cinco de Mayo Menu & Specials 2020

Happy Cinco de Mayo 2020! Restaurants and bars have had to close their dining rooms due to coronavirus restrictions, but multiple chains are still offering carryout and delivery options to help you and your loved ones celebrate the holiday.
Qdoba is among the chains promoting meal deals meant to help make Cinco de Mayo a party at home. To find a location near you, click here.
Here’s what you need to know:
Qdoba Family Meals Feed 4-5 People & Include All the Fixings For Tacos & Burritos
Qdoba debuted its Family Meal deals in early April. There are two options listed on the chain website that promise to feed 4 or 5 people. The Grilled Chicken Family Meal is $34.95 while the Grilled Steak Family Meal is valued at $39.95. Prices may vary based on the region. Each meal includes:
- Grilled Adobo Chicken or Grilled Steak
- Cilantro Lime Rice or Brown Rice
- Black Beans or Pinto Beans
- Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja
- Pico de Gallo
- Qdoba’s Signature 3-Cheese Queso
- Flour Tortillas or Corn Tortillas
- Shredded Cheese
- Large Bag of Chips
Customers can add on extra guacamole, sour cream, fajita veggies and Cholula Original Hot Sauce for an additional price.
Qdoba also has a new meal deal meant for individuals. The Burrito Meal Deal begins at $9.50. For the burrito’s main item, customers can choose between:
- Grilled Chicken
- Grilled Steak
- Fajita Veggies
- Impossible Plant-Based Protein
Each meal includes tortilla chips and salsa, as well as either a chocolate chunk cookie or chocolate brownie.
Qdoba’s Executive Chef Shared a Recipe For Quesadillas Ahead of Cinco de Mayo
Qdoba Executive Chef Katy Velazquez had a special “Cooking with Chef Katy” episode on Instagram Live on May 4. She teamed with Luis A Del Pozo, the bar director at Gracias Madre in Newport Beach, California, to share cooking tips for Cinco de Mayo.
Velazquez explained how customers could use the Family Meal deals to prep quesadillas. The ingredients included:
- 6-inch corn or flour tortillas
- Shredded Cheese
- Chicken, Steak or Drained Beans
- Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde
- Pico de Gallo
- Cooking Oil
- Guacamole or Sliced Avocado
- Sour Cream
- Queso Fresco
- Fresh Cilantro
Here are the steps for creating Velazquez’s quesadillas:
- Heat a large skillet with about a half tsp of oil. Add 2 tortillas to the skillet and top with about 3 tbsp of shredded cheese.
- Add protein of choice and about 2 more tbsp of cheese.
- Top with second tortilla and use a flat spatula to press the tortilla down.
- When the cheese is mostly melted, flip the tortillas over and press down to get the bottom tortilla crispy.
- Transfer to a plate and serve with your favorite garnishes.
During the Instagram Live episode, Del Pozo shared cocktail recipes. One of those was for a regular or spicy Paloma. The ingredients needed for this cocktail include:
- Tequila or Mezcal
- Grapefruit Juice
- Lime
- Agave
- Jalapenos or Firewater Bitters
- Salt
- Tajin
- Tapatio (or favorite hot sauce)
- Grapefruit Soda of any kind
- Ice
