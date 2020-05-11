‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 8 Trailer & Spoilers Known So Far

Here are all the details we know so far about Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 8. Read on to see the trailer, the title, and other details that are known about what’s going to happen next week on the Adult Swim series.

This post will have minor spoilers for the new episode in terms of a trailer and screenshots.

This Is Going to Be the Vat of Acid Episode

First, you can catch the trailer below.

Since Rick talks about the vat of acid, we can guess that this next episode is the one referred to in the tweet that simply read: “The vat of acid episode. This one with the acid, broh.”

In fact, it appears that this episode may simply be called The Vat of Acid Episode, which is a switch from Rick and Morty‘s typical titles this season.

This next episode is going to be the vat of acid episode that was briefly mentioned in the Season 4 trailer. After Episode 7, there’s not a lot left in the trailer for Season 4 that we haven’t seen already.

We also got to see Rick self-park his ship. This is where they’re visiting next week:

The following photos are screenshots from the trailer that appear to also be from the upcoming episode airing next week.

We also have this scene with Jerry in the trailer that we haven’t seen yet.

And then there’s this scene with Morty, but I’m going to guess this isn’t going to happen in Episode 8.

As a reminder, here’s the trailer for the second half of the season.

Beyond these clues, there’s not a lot more that we know in terms of what to expect next week so far. We do know the episode will air on Sunday, May 17 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 10:30 p.m. Central on Adult Swim. And of course, you should also be able to catch it at AdultSwim.com if you have a cable log-in. This is the only episode in the series that wasn’t given an official title from the Rick and Morty Twitter account tweets. It was simply called “the vat of acid episode.”

As you can see, so far that’s the official title of the episode:

Here’s the schedule for the second half of the season, including episode titles and descriptions released so far. Sometimes more detailed descriptions are released later. This week, for example, we got a more detailed description a day or so before the episode was released.

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh – Episode 7

The vat of acid episode – “The one with the acid vat, broth.” – Episode 8

Childrick of Mort – “Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.” – Episode 9

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – “Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.” (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.) – Finale, Episode 10

