‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 8 Voice Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Tonight was yet another great episode of Rick and Morty. As always, there were special guests voicing characters that you’ll want to learn all about. Here’s a look at who was part of the cast for Season 4 Episode 8.

Of course, there’s the regular cast we’ve come to expect for Rick and Morty episodes. These include Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty. Chris Parnell voices Jerry. Spencer Grammer voices Summer. Sarah Chalke voices Beth.

But then there are always unexpected characters and new voice guests who appear in episodes. Here’s a look at who was on the show tonight.

Special Guests on Season 4 Episode 8

Listed in the credits for tonight were:

Dan Harmon – As one of the creators of the series, he’s a highlight of the episode, of course!

Maurice Lamarche – He’s been on Rick and Morty before, including Hephaestus (One Crew Over Crewcoo’s Morty), News Reporter (The ABC’s of Beth), Gordon Lunas (Morty’s Mind Blowers), and more. He played Abradolf Lincler (pictured above) in a previous episode. His other credits include The Rocketeer, Animaniacs, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Disenchantment (Odval and more), American Dad! (Col. Withersby and more), The Lion Guard, The Powerpuff Girls, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, and more.

Alan Tudyk – He’s well known for his role as Wash on Firefly, but he’s had a prolific career since the show ended. His many credits include Resident Alien (Harry), American Dad! (Dr. Kalgary and more), Harley Quinn (numerous voices including Clayface and Joker), Big Hero 6: The Series (Krei and more), Final Space (Todd H. Watson), The Rookie, Frozen II, Doom Patrol (Eric Morden/Mr. Nobody), Star vs. the Forces of Evil, The Tick (Dangerboat), Santa Clarita Diet (Gary), Arrested Development (Pastor Veal), Young Justice (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow/and more), Dirk Gently’s (Mr. Priest), Ralph Breaks the Internet, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Powerless (Van Wayne), Con Man, Zootopia, Oddball, Rick and Morty, Newsreaders, Suburgatory, Chozen, Wreck-It Ralph, Good Vibes, Dollhouse (Alpha), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (K-2SO), and more. Tudyk was also in Episode 2 of Solar Opposites, which just released on Hulu.

Brandon Johnson was one of the guest stars tonight. He’s voiced many characters on Rick and Morty, including Mr. Goldenford and Federation personnel. His other credits include Human Discoveries, American Dad!, Animals., Conan, Drive Share, The Mindy Project, Burning Love, Funny or Die Presents, RVC: The Lone Shopping Network, Wolfpack of Reseda, Pretend Time, Punk’D, and more.

Kari Wahlgren also guest-starred tonight as Jessica. Her many credits include Cleopatra in Space, Rick and Morty (Rick’s computer, newscaster, Jessica, and more), DC Super Hero Girls, DuckTales, Lego City Adventures, It’s Pony, The Rocketeer, Costume Quest, The Loud House, Carmen Sandiego, and much more.

