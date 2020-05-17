Shannen Doherty’s Health Update: Still Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Shannen Doherty announced on February 29 that her breast cancer, which she had been battling since 2015 and had recently gone into remission, had returned in full force. The 48-year-old actress revealed on Good Morning America that she was now Stage 4 and that she wanted to share the news of her diagnosis herself before the news spread on its own.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that – I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” Doherty told ABC News in February. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress had initially been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but she announced that she was in remission in 2017. Keep reading for an update on Doherty today:

Doherty Addressed Her Cancer on Instagram in February

Doherty told ABC that she struggled with the diagnosis, and although she tries to stay positive about her chances of overcoming the cancer once more, she still has her days where she questions everything.

“I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do,” she said. “But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

Doherty has been open and honest about her battle with breast cancer over the years, and has consistently documented her journey on Instagram. However, when her cancer returned in Stage 4, the actress decided to keep the news to herself, and only shared her struggles with a few close friends and family members while quietly battling the disease on her own.

After her interview with ABC aired, she took to Instagram to address her battle, writing, “After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it. Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends … It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I.”

She Emphasized Staying at Home During Quarantine to Protect Cancer Patients & People With Compromised Immune Systems

Doherty frequently posts updates for her fans on Instagram, including videos of herself cooking healthy meals, shoutouts to close friends and family, and lots of throwback pictures of herself and her former 90210 co-stars.

She recently posted a selfie while encouraging fans to stay home during the COVID-19 quarantine, in order to protect those with weakened immune systems (including cancer patients like herself). The photo features Doherty holding up a sign while she emphasizes the importance of protecting friends and family by adhering to the safer at home policies enacted across the globe.

“I am staying home (and ranting) for us ALL,” she captioned the Mach 21 photo above. “For my fellow cancer warriors who fight hard everyday for more time. For my mom. For my family. For my husband. For my mother in law and father in law. For my friends. For my friends kids. For every single one of you. For myself with stage 4 cancer, my battle is hard enough. For one of my closest friend of over 28 years who has decided to end her battle with metastatic cancer and is in the hospital for the last time alone. For every doctor and hospital worker. For every person at a grocery store doing their best to help. For every person forced to be on the front lines. I’m doing this for us.”

Beverly Hills 90210: Behind Closed Doors premieres Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Reelz. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Luke Perry’s Death: What the ‘90210’ Cast Has Said About Their Pal

