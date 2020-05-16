Is ‘SNL’ New or Canceled Tonight? [5/16/2020]

Although there is not a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, it’s not because of the coronavirus pandemic. The comedians have done three remote episodes while COVID-19 closed Studio 8H, but they’re likely finished until September 2020 since Season 45 ended last week.

In place of a new episode, SNL will be airing a rerun, their first quarantine episode with Tom Hanks as the host, The Interrobang wrote.

Hanks Jokes About Having the Coronavirus

The episode, which originally aired on April 12, came after Hanks announced he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus while they were in Australia. “Ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before,” Hanks joked, as noted by the New York Times. “Since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable.”

“They use Celsius instead of Fahrenheit when they take your temperature,” he said about being quarantined Down Under. “So when I come in and they say, ‘You’re 36,’ which seemed very bad to me, it turns out 36 is fine — 38 is bad. So basically it’s how Hollywood treats female actors.”

Alec Baldwin Makes One More Appearance as President Donald Trump

In the last episode of the season, Alec Baldwin revived his famous President Donald trump impersonation to give a graduation speech over zoom. As the president, Baldwin said he had to do his own makeup, which he learned from a Liza Minelli TikTok video, because his valet had the coronavirus.

Baldwin says he’s honored to be their “valedictator,” and then starts to talk about how he’s been attacked during the pandemic. “I’ve been treated very poorly – even worse than they treated Lincoln,” he says, as cited by USA Today, dismissing the president was assassinated. Lincoln “would probably be smiling up at me from hell.”

He promises the graduates college would open in the fall.”Online college is a scam and I should know: my online college was ranked No. 1 by U.S. News as world’s craziest scam every year it was open.”

He then offers some “real advice” for the students:

I’m gonna be honest with you: I know this is hard so I’m gonna give you some real advice: Believe in yourself and you can achieve anything. Look at me. I started as the son of a simple wealthy slumlord and grew to become a billionaire, a president and the world’s leading expert on infectious diseases. Surround yourself with the worst people you can find. That way, you’ll always shine. If you don’t understand something, just call it stupid. Never wear sunscreen. And live every day like it’s your last because we’re gonna let this virus run wild.

According to Deadline, the final episode of the season closed out with low ratings. Following the live episode, the most popular clips to come out of last week’s episode were the Weekend Update segments and the clip where Cecily Strong plays Jeanine Pirro, the publication wrote.

