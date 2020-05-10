Starbucks & Dunkin’ Donuts on Mother’s Day 2020

Things are a little different this Mother’s Day 2020 with coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place. But you can still enjoy delicious Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts for Mother’s Day today if you want.

Remember: store times could vary widely on Mother’s Day because of the coronavirus pandemic. So it’s best to check with your local store to see if they’re open, serving people inside, or only serving people to-go or delivery. The situation could vary depending on the store’s location. Read on to learn more about what Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts are doing today.

Starbucks on Mother’s Day

Select Starbucks stores are open for entryway pickup, grab-and-go, and drive-through service. You can order and pay through the Starbucks app to keep everything contactless at select stores. Many have delivery options too. Check your local delivery apps (like Uber Eats) to see if they are delivering Starbucks near you. You could order Starbucks delivery for your mom and surprise her for Mother’s Day. The Starbucks Uber Eats page is here.

Starbucks has a lot of delicious options, including hot coffees and teas, cold coffees and iced teas, Frappuccinos, hot breakfasts, lunches, bakery items, and more. The featured items right now include a pineapple matcha drink with coconut milk, a golden ginger drink with coconut milk, a Nitro Cold Brew with salted honey cold foam, an Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato, an Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, and the southwest veggie wrap or the bacon, sausage, and egg wrap served all day.

If you really want to surprise her mom, send her a Starbucks Mother’s Day gift card from here. This will be sent as an eCard, so she’ll be enjoying the gift today.

Dunkin’ Donuts on Mother’s Day

We're open and rolling out the ability to pick up at the door when you order ahead using the Starbucks App. You can also continue to use the Drive-Thru and Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats select markets in the US and Canada. For the latest information, visit the Starbucks App. pic.twitter.com/308ItWS0KL — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 4, 2020

The mother in your life might love a donut, coffee, or sandwich for her special day from Dunkin’ Donuts. They have handcrafted espresso drinks, all-day breakfast sandwiches, hot coffee, and more. You can find the location near you here.

If you purchase an e-gift card at DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, Dunkin Donuts will donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund. So consider getting an e-gift card for Mother’s Day too.

You can also add a Dunkin’ Mother’s Day background to your video call.

You can choose to get Dunkin’ Donuts via contactless delivery through Grubhub today. To see if your local store is participating, download the Grubhub App, input your address, and you’ll see participating stores near you.

Dunkin’ Donuts also has Mother’s Day cards that you can download, print, fold, and color here.

