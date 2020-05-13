‘Survivor’ Winner 2020: Season 40 Finale Predictions & Spoilers

The season 40 finale of Survivor airs on Wednesday, May 13 at 8/7c on CBS. At the end of the 3-hour finale, the ultimate “Winner at War” will be crowned.

Denise Stapley (Winner of “Philippines”), Ben Driebergen (Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”), Michele Fitzgerald (Winner of “Kaôh Rōng”), Sarah Lacina (Winner of “Game Changers”), and Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (Winner of “Cagayan”) have their spots confirmed in the finale. In addition, an Extinction Islander will reenter the competition.

Read on for what we know about the finale so far, and who the top winner predictions are. BEWARE OF POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tony Vlachos Is Favored to Win, But Natalie Anderson Could Come Back From the Edge of Extinction & Claim Victory

Heading into the season 40 finale, Anthony Vlachos, aka Tony, seems to be the predicted winner. According to GoldDerby.com, Vlachos has the best odds among their polled users, who gave him 12/25 odds. His partner in the competition, Sarah Lacina, also has favorable odds at 9/1.

Rob Cesternino agrees that the season is Tony’s to lose, and told AV Club that he gives Vlachos’s victory 2-1 odds. He said “I can’t say enough great things about Tony. I didn’t think he had this in him. I thought that he was going to come back out here and flame out again like he did in Game Changers. I completely underestimated his ability to adapt and change, and his ability to camouflage what he was going to do in this game. He sat on his hands for, like, 25 days and then he sprung out, back in his ‘spy shack,’ playing the social game, and winning immunities. Nobody has a resume that can come close to Tony and he still has an idol. It’s all lining up for Tony right now.”

Their likelihood to win could be shaken, however, if cont4estant Natalie Anderson rejoins the competition from Extinction Island. Cesternino told AV Club “Natalie is the wild card. The tribe could say, ‘Well, you know, she was out first. She doesn’t have any connections with people that are out here.’ They could even look past Natalie for a vote, which would be at their own peril. The jury has been with her on Extinction Island for so long, and they know how hard that experience was. I think Natalie might be the most dangerous person to come back because I think that maybe her threat level might be underestimated.” GoldDerby believes Anderson is the third most-likely winner of season 40.

The Season 40 Finale Includes Virtual Interviews With the Contestants

CBS revealed that “During the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.” Viewers should anticipate that in addition to conducting virtual interviews with the cast, Probst will likely also read the final results from a remote location.

Ahead of the finale, Probst teased what fans should expect (without giving anything away). In an interview with EW, he said “There is so much happening that we could not make it any shorter. There’s drama, there’s emotion, there’s surprise and then… we will read the votes and crown a champion to Survivor: Winners At War. I’m pumped for fans to see the finale I think it will be a satisfying conclusion to an epic season of Survivor.”

The three-hour season 40 finale of Survivor airs on Wednesday, May 13 at 8/7c on CBS.

