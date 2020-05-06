The Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 5/6/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 is down to its final 5 contestants, and the Kitty is one of the remaining competitors performing in the quarter finals.

Here’s what we’ve learned about the Kitty so far, as well as who the judges and viewers at home think the celebrity behind the mask might be:

Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

The major visual clues associated with the Kitty this season have included milk, pirates, a wizard, the moon, a shattered rose, Little Red Ridin Hood, a dragon, a pope hat, a monkey, an apple in a hand mirror, and a piece of chocolate layer cake. The Kitty teased ties to the Tree contestant from season 2.

The Kitty has revealed that sewing is one of her favorite pastimes and her favorite school subject was English. When she was growing up, her unnamed childhood friend said that the Kitty was always writing poems and directing horror movies, hinting that the celebrity beneath the mask has a “dark side.”

The Kitty teased “I feel at home among the weird and the wonderful” and “I am being somebody that nobody has seen before and has always been inside of me.”

The Kitty is short in stature, and the judges have recently wondered if the Kitty mask’s two different color eyes are a clue about the Kitty’s celebrity identity.

The Kitty gave Robin Thicke a friendship bracelet that said “Fireworks,” teasing that “the first time we met was lit.”

The Kitty said that Robert Redford helped her get her first role. The Kitty has also said “I’ve been on many stages and played many roles in my nine lives.” It seems clear from these clues that the Kitty is an actor by profession.

The Kitty said that “for a large part of my life, I struggled with my self-image,” and “Even when I first got here, I felt like I was at a party for other people.”

The Kitty hinted that her face-off carry-on should help the judges “grease up your gears.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Kitty Top Guesses

After the Kitty’s episode 13, the judges guessed that she might be Charlotte Church, Lea Michele, or Eva Longoria.

On social media, however, one of the leading guesses about the Kitty’s identity is Jackie Evancho.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

