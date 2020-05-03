Trump’s Fox Virtual Town Hall: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

President Donald Trump’s virtual town hall is airing tonight on Fox News. Here are all the details on how to watch it on TV as it airs.

The town hall is called “America Together: Returning to Work.” It will air live in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Town Hall Starts at 7 PM Eastern

Trump’s virtual town hall airs from 7 p.m. Eastern to 9 p.m. Eastern (6-8 p.m. Central), with Trump answering questions from 7:15-8:45 p.m. Eastern.

The town hall airs on Fox News. To find out what channel Fox News is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Fox News is on for you in your area.

How to Submit Questions

Fox News is asking anyone who wants to submit a question to send a short video to Fox News via a message on Facebook or Instagram.

Fox writes: “Submit your video questions for President Donald J. Trump: Message us on Facebook and Instagram a video of yourself asking a question about restarting the economy, describing your small business or discussing your desire to get back to work. Your video may be featured on our virtual town hall ‘America Together: Returning to Work’ with President Trump on Sunday, May 3rd at 7p ET on Fox News Channel.”

The link for sending a message through Facebook is here: m.me/FoxNews.

Fox did not note the deadline for submitting questions. However, it’s likely that the sooner you can submit them the better, since the town hall airs tonight.

The virtual town hall will take place live in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Brett Baier and Marth MacCallum will moderate the town hall.

Roads near the National Mall have been closed in anticipation of the event, NBC Washington reported. The Lincoln Memorial is closed today from 6 a.m. on, and the Vietnam and Korean War memorials are closed starting at 12 p.m. Eastern. Major roadways nearby will also be closed and everything will reopen at 12 a.m. Eastern.

During the town hall, Trump will answer questions from a virtual audience that were submitted in advance. The questions will be about the reopening of America and will have been submitted via Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram ahead of time. Viewers can also share videos about their desire to get back to work (if they are wanting to do that) or they can talk about their small businesses.

Baier, who is one of the moderators, told People that they’re going to try to pick the best questions from a diverse audience both in terms of the people asking, where they’re located geographically, and what they’re asking about. He said that MacCallum will follow up with more specifics about how Trump responds and try to “press him on some things.” Baier said he believes he’ll be able to keep Trump on track just fine and remind him about a specific question if needed.

“I think we hit the right tone at Scranton, so we’re going to shoot for that right kind of tone again,” he told People.

Trump will be answering questions from 7:15-8:45 p.m. Eastern tonight.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates