Do Uber Eats, DoorDash & Grubhub Deliver Memorial Day 2020? [SPECIALS]

It’s Memorial Day 2020 and you’ll likely want something nice to eat even if you’re sheltering at home today. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people are turning to food delivery these days. So will Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and similar services be delivering today? Yes they are.

All the Main Food Delivery Services Are Up & Running on Memorial Day

Yes, Uber Eats is offering food delivery on Memorial Day today. In fact, Uber Eats delivers on all major holidays if delivery drivers are available. You can order from Uber Eats at this link or through the app. And you can get discounts from Uber Eats on RetailMeNot or Offers.com. In many locations, Uber is offering a $0 delivery fee if you order from specific local restaurants.

Uber Eats announced on May 20 that it’s providing more options for larger family portions and value meals from restaurants. They wrote:

Easily ordering family meals from the Uber Eats app will give families more time to do what matters, while allowing Uber Eats to handle the rest. Eaters can select family meals from participating restaurants by tapping the “Family Style Meals” section in the app. Depending on the restaurant, menu options will include curated menus focused on larger portions intended to be shared, or a combination of items from mains, appetizers / sides, desserts and beverages that offer value and savings. Family Meals will launch in the app in New York City and surrounding suburbs, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and Toronto with San Francisco, DC, Dallas, Boston, Houston, Connecticut and New Jersey to follow and a full rollout in the US and Canada by June.

Doordash is also offering food delivery on Memorial Day. You can order from DoorDash at this link or from their app. Some local restaurants are offering free delivery through DoorDash. You can also get discounts from DoorDash on RetailMeNot.

Doordash announced on its website:

We’re providing guidance to merchants on food safety and are making bag stickers and tamper-proof packaging available at cost so that they can seal orders for enhanced safety. To help minimize contact between the merchant and the Dasher, we’ve provided best practices for facilitating a no-contact handoff at order pickup. We are shipping more than 1 million sets of free hand sanitizer and gloves to Dashers and are providing guidance to help them stay healthy. To minimize contact between Dashers and customers, we’ve moved all orders to a no-contact delivery at drop-off by default…

Grubhub is also offering food delivery on Memorial Day. Grubhub, just like Uber Eats, delivers on all major holidays if delivery drivers are available. You can order from Grubhub at this link. And some users can get discounts on some orders. Check out RetailMeNot here for details. Grubhub also shares on its website that you can get $10 perks from your favorite restaurants on any order on any day.

In fact, all your other favorite delivery services like Postmates, Favor, and more are also up and running today for Memorial Day.

Remember: all delivery services are also offering contactless delivery where they just drop the food off in front of your door and many services are defaulting to that option first. When you go to order delivery through one of these service’s websites or apps, a restaurant that’s not open today will either not be listed at all as an option or it’ll be listed as not accepting delivery orders today.

Delivery is still a great way to treat yourself on this holiday, so go ahead and make your order. Just make sure the restaurant you want to order from is open, and that you account for a possible longer wait time before your food arrives.

