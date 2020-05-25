Wawa & Sheetz’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Are Stores Open or Closed?

Both Sheetz and Wawa keep most of their locations open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including Memorial Day 2020. If you need to fuel up for your summer holiday adventure or grab some food, you’re in luck.

Be sure to check your local convenience store to see if any changes are in place, especially because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stores and restaurants are required to follow state-mandated mitigation efforts, which might include closing dine-in facilities or requiring customers to wear masks or a face covering inside. Check your local Sheetz information here and your local Wawa information here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sheetz Locations Remain Open on Memorial Day 2020, But They Have Taken Steps to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

If you don’t frequent Sheetz and you stop by at one of its locations in a region that was hit hard by the coronavirus, it might look a bit different to you. Many locations have closed their dine-in facilities, customers are required to wear face coverings in some states, and there might be Plexiglas between you and the cashier. They have even made some changes to what menu items are offered at some locations, eliminating some items like self-serve bakery items that could cause the virus to spread.

“For nearly 70 years, our family has committed to providing a Total Customer Focus (TCF) in everything we do. During this challenging time, that commitment will not change,” President and COO Travis Sheetz wrote in a letter to customers. “While the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and rapidly changing environment surrounding it have produced a lot of fear and anxiety, I want to assure you that Sheetz is prioritizing the health and well-being of our team members, customers and communities above all else. We’ve taken several steps over the last week to remain vigilant, including establishing an advisory board of senior leaders and experts in the field of sanitation and food safety. This group is regularly communicating with our stores and evaluating the impact of COVID-19 in every community where we operate. They are also working closely with local health and government officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). In addition, Sheetz has established a number of preventive measures, in accordance with CDC recommendations, for both our employees and customers.”

Sheetz is still offering its Made-To-Order menu items, in addition to its fuel and convenience store items. You can order online or order at a drive-thru or kiosk.

Sheetz is also giving away free coffee to first responders and healthcare workers through June 1.

Wawa Is Open on Memorial Day & Committed to Reducing the Spread of the Coronavirus

As always on holidays, Wawa is open 24 hours a day, including Memorial Day 2020. However, many Wawa locations are located in areas that were hit hard by the coronavirus, and state-mandated mitigation efforts may effect some of their services. While many stores remain open, check your store locator to see if any services at your nearest Wawa are affected.

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve stayed focused on serving as an essential provider as safely as possible and giving back to our communities,” Wawa’s President and CEO, Chris Gheysens, wrote in a message to customers. “And, now as some areas begin transitioning back to a new normal, many will notice that the world is looking a bit different. At Wawa, we want to make this transition as easy as possible, so we have been making a few key changes of our own to make sure we are here for you in the safest, most convenient ways possible.”

Wawa is also offering delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats at participating locations. They recently expanded their stores offering delivery services. Check here to see if your local Wawa delivers.

