Zach & Tori Pregnancy Details & Baby Lilah Update on LPBW

Zach and Tori Roloff, stars of the hit TLC series Little People, Big World, welcomed their daughter Lilah Ray to the world on November 19, 2019; she weighed eight pounds, nine ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long at birth. The happy family shared the big news on Instagram at the time, writing, “Welcome to the family sweet baby girl!”

Like her big brother Jackson and her daddy Zach, Lilah has achondroplasia, something Tori has openly discussed on the show and with fans on her social media page. During the May 12 episode of LPBW, Tori goes into labor early, so fans will get a chance to see her journey into motherhood once more. Keep reading for details on Zach and Tori’s daughter Lilah ahead of her big debut on TLC:

Lilah Means ‘Night’ in Hebrew & Her Middle Name is a Nod to Tori’s Father & Grandfather

According to Think Baby Names, the name Lilah is of Hebrew, Arabic and English derivation and means “languishing, lovelorn, seductive; night beauty.” Tori revealed in January that Lilah’s middle name is the same as her father’s, and Ray was also her grandfather’s nickname.

“I’ve always loved the name Lilah, and thank goodness Zach did, too,” she told fans during an Instagram Q&A on January 22. “Ray is my dad’s middle name and my grandfather’s nickname.”

A few short days after Zach and Tori brought Lilah home, Tori posted a few more adorable pictures on Instagram. “Lilah girl got her first bath today! She liked it so much she blew out her pants to earn herself a second!” Tori joked on November 25. She also noted that their dog Murphy was smitten with their daughter. “Also. Murphy would stay next to this kid all day if he could,” she added.

Lilah & Her Brother Jackson Both Have Achondroplasia

Both Lilah and Jackson have achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism. After the LPBW stars found out Lilah had the same condition as her father, Tori took to social media to explain her feelings in a lengthy Instagram post. Although neither reality star was surprised, Tori did note that she was emotional because it was still hard to hear that her child was going to be different.

“On tonight’s episode of LPBW I got extremely emotional about finding out Lilah had dwarfism,” Tori wrote on the post above. “I remember that morning so clearly. I was on social media and found out that a friend of mine who was a month further along than I was at the time, was having issues with her pregnancy. That day she found out that she may never get to meet her baby. I remember being so absolutely heartbroken for her and her family. So when I went to our doctor appointment and found out Lilah has dwarfism I remember feeling guilty for being worried. Because at least my daughter was healthy. At least I would get to hold her. I would get to meet her.”

She added, “There are people out there that have way more difficult journeys than I do but that doesn’t discredit my own feelings. The same goes for everyone. It’s okay to feel whatever you’re going through. It was harder for me to process having a girl but to have a girl with dwarfism is new territory for me. It’s nerve wracking for sure but I can already tell Lilah Ray is one tough girlsie.”

Zach & Tori Want Three of Four Kids Altogether

According to an interview with People, Zach and Tori want to keep expanding their family, and are aiming for three or four children altogether. “Originally I was like, ‘Two kids is my max,’” Tori told People in April. “But I can definitely see us having more.” Zach added, “I could do three or four!”

The reality couple also said that they were meant to have a large family, although they have no intentions of trying for another one anytime soon. “We’re loving the season that we’re in right now raising kids,” Tori said. “Zach and I always say that we were built for this family life.”

New episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

