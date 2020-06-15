Chris Harrison’s House: Where His Girlfriend & Kids Call Home

In light of COVID-19 and the delay of Claire Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, ABC is airing weekly recaps of past seasons of the reality dating show, called The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!

Chris Harrison hosts the special weekly, and since social distancing orders are ongoing for television production crews in California, his segments are filmed from the comfort and safety of his own home.

Believe it or not, Harrison does not live in the Bachelor Mansion. Harrison’s website bio indicates that he lives in Southern California, likely in the Los Angeles area (where much of The Bachelor franchise is filmed). It reads, “He has developed a great appreciation for the weather and lifestyle of Southern California, and spends as much time as possible outdoors with his son, Joshua, and daughter, Taylor.”

Harrison’s Son Joshua Has Been Helping Him Film ‘The Bachelor Greatest Seasons Ever’ From Their Home

During the premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!, Harrison was sure to let fans watching at home that his socially distant filming crew consisted of only one person – his son Joshua.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

