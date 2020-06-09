MTV’s The Challenge Cuts Ties With Champ Dee Nguyen Over BLM

On June 8, MTV’s The Challenge “severed ties” with one of its reigning champions, Dee Nguyen, over comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement. The network announced the decision on Twitter, posting the following statement:

As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice. — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) June 9, 2020

The message reads: “As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.” A second tweet reads: “We stand united against racism and urge you to join us in taking action to end racism, discrimination, and systemic violence. Learn more about being an ally. Take action and text DEMANDS to 55156.”



The Challenge is currently airing its 35th season, Total Madness, and Nguyen is still in the running to win her second Challenge championship.

Nguyen’s Offensive Comments Were Made on June 6 & She Received Intense Backlash From Fans & Costars

THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV pic.twitter.com/pAw4KQKy30 — Bayleigh Dayton (@BayleighDaily) June 7, 2020

The offensive comments in question were made in the last couple of days and have since been deleted. On the night of June 6, Nguyen tweeted: “IDK why some of u think I’m anti BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.” One user responded to Nguyen’s tweet, writing: “READ THE F**KING ROOM. All you posted was a black square and went about your day and posting your lame a** thirst traps. Wake up!!! People are dying. smh.”

Nguyen responded to that user, saying: “people die every f**king day. U don’t know me or what I do. I suggest u wake the f**k up and get off social media.”

On June 7, Bayleigh Dayton, Nguyen’s costar on the current season of The Challenge, posted screenshots of Nguyen’s now-deleted tweets. She added the caption: “THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you.”

In response to Dayton posting screenshots of her tweets, Nguyen wrote: “I haven’t said shit about/to you out of respect for YOUR friends who are also MY friends. I’m staying off Twitter and spending my day INVESTING in YOUR home town. Don’t fucking talk to me about BLM. If you want a conversation you have my number.”

Nguyen and Dayton then had a heated exchange on Twitter and Dayton said, “Friend ? Did you call me and say ‘hey girl I support you, I stand with you. I’m sorry your people are dying’ yet I need to call you & confirm if your racist tweets come from a good place STFU Dee. Wow you really hurt everyone you come across.”

Dayton’s husband, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, also went on a tirade aimed at Nguyen, accusing her of using BLM for “clout.” After MTV announced it was parting ways with Nguyen, Swaggy C posted on Twitter:

Don’t blame me. I was just standing up for my race, my movement, and my wife. Never was it my intention to get her off TV. Was just tired of her bullshit and wasn’t tolerating it anymore. So I wanted to check her. I’m sorry, but the after effect is not my issue. Peace. — SWAGGY C (@SwaggyCTV) June 9, 2020

Wes Bergmann is a longtime star of The Challenge and one of Nguyen’s closest friends on the show. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Nguyen has been living in Kansas City in Bergmann’s house with him and his wife. On June 7, after Nguyen began receiving heavy criticism for her comments, Bergmann tweeted: “I just got back from work an hour ago. In that hour I’ve learned a lot of things. As a leader I have to make rough, nuanced, & swift decisions. The decision is to ask her to leave my home and city; effective immediately.”

Another Challenge star, Kam Williams, tweeted that she found Nguyen’s comments “disgusting.” Many fans also took issue with Nguyen’s tweets. One person wrote: “It’s so sad how many people are using BLM for clout and followers! Our lives are more than just a Twitter or IG post!”

Another said, “…people die everyday? Wtf @deenguyenMTV this is tone deaf and insensitive @ChallengeMTV.” One fan wrote: “This is disgusting, fetishizing black men and trying to swing that as support to the BLM? Dee is no longer someone I’ll support.”

Nguyen Apologized for Her ‘Insensitive Tweet’ Later on June 7

Nguyen posted an apology on June 7, writing:

I am sorry for the insensitive tweet I posted earlier. I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart. But there’s no excuse. I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy- who are my cast mates and deserve my respect and compassion.

She also added, “BLM to me every day. I’m trying to do the best I can with what is currently accessible to me.” She said she would be taking a break from Twitter and focusing on Instagram only in the next few days.

Nguyen Is an Australian Competitor on the Reality Show & Won the Previous Season

Nguyen got her reality TV debut on the 17th season of Geordie Shore, which filmed in Australia in 2018. The 27-year-old first appeared on MTV’s The Challenge three seasons ago for War of the Worlds, where she was teamed up with Bergmann. She returned for the following season, War of the Worlds 2, which she won alongside her teammates Jordan Wiseley, CT Tamburello and Rogan O’Connor.

The Vietnamese-Australian Nguyen is currently appearing on the 35th season, Total Madness, which was filmed in the fall of 2019. She already has a red skull, meaning she’s qualified to compete in the final.

