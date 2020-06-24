‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2: Cast, Release Date & More

The HBO Max and DC Universe’s series Doom Patrol returns for season 2 on Thursday, June 25. The first three episodes of the season will be released at that time, followed by one episode per week after that.

The first season of Doom Patrol aired exclusively on DC’s streaming service, DC Universe, but the show was picked up for season 2 by HBO Max, so it will air on both platforms on the same day. This is much like the deal made for DC Universe and the CW when it comes to Star Girl. The CW has also picked up the first season of Swamp Thing to air on the network in fall 2020.

The first episode of the second season will pick up where season one left off with the Doom Patrol’s defeat of Mr Nobody. Now, most of the team is mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race track.

Read on to learn more about Doom Patrol season 2.

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Cast

The majority of the cast in Doom Patrol season 2 are actors reprising their roles from season one.

Jane (“Crazy Jane”) is portrayed by Diane Guerrero. Jane is just one of the many personalities belonging to Kay Challis, a woman with multiple personality disorder.

Rita Farr is portrayed by April Bowlby. Her character is a former Hollywood actress who ended up with a stretchable, play-dough-like body after she was exposed to toxic gas on a shoot.

Larry Trainor/Negative Man is portrayed by two separate actors. Matt Bomer portrays the character when he’s not wrapped in bandages, and Matthew Zuk portrays the wrapped-up character physically. Larry was badly burnt in a plane crash and came into contact with the negative spirit. He has to cover himself in bandages in order to keep the radioactivity from spreading.

Cliff Steele/Robot Man is, much like Negative Man, portrayed by two different actors. Brendan Frase plays the character in flashbacks and acts as the voice, but Riley Shanahan portrays him physically as Robot Man.

Vic Stone/Cyborg is played by Joivan Wade. Cyborg is a young man who was badly injured. His father saved his life after the accident by merging his body with robot parts, and he later became a member of the Doom Patrol.

What To Expect From ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2

During the first few episodes of season 2, it’s likely that the characters will get themselves out of the situation that they’re in. The show will start with the team still upset at Niles, who has been able to reunite with Dorothy at the expense of the team’s livelihood. Now that they’re tiny, they have to find a way to get out of that situation before moving on to other things.

It’s also likely we’ll see more character-driven episodes, which were some of the most stand-out episodes of season one (think “Jane Patrol.”) Cliff will still be dealing with his life as a robot, Jane is dealing with her multiple personalities always trying to take control, and the other characters will be dealing with everything that has been presented as a challenge to them thus far (Rita and Cyborg both have trouble controlling their bodies, and Larry has a hard time accepting the fact that he hasn’t aged while his family has.)

Reviews of the first three episodes of the season are positive. Reviewers write that season 2 builds on much of the oddness and charm of season 1 but does it more expertly.

READ NEXT: Madison Beer Responds to Mia Khalifa’s Accusations of Setting “Unrealistic Beauty Standards”