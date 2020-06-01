Below Deck’ Star Hannah Ferrier Has a Mystery Boyfriend

Who is Below Deck star Hannah Ferrier dating? She has revealed she has a boyfriend but chooses to keep his identity private, so he is a mystery.

Hannah Ferrier Started Dating Her Boyfriend In 2018

Ferrier first started dating her mystery man in 2018. The two celebrated their one-year anniversary in October 2019, as Ferrier posted a celebratory photo on October 24, 2019. The photo was taken at the Jonah’s Restaurant & Boutique Hotel in Australia and its caption read, “1 year driving the same man crazy …”

On Below Deck Mediterranean season 5, Ferrier talks a bit about being in a relationship while at sea and working as a Chief Stewardess. Fellow cast member Malia White, who returned to the show as a bosun, tells Ferrier she also has a boyfriend, whose name is Tom Checketts. Unlike Ferrier, White posts photos of her man on social media. Checketts is a yacht head chef, according to his Instagram, so he is also in the yachting industry, like White and Ferrier.

Below Deck viewers have seen Ferrier have romantic relationships and moments each season on the show, but in season 5 she is taken. Previously on the show, she dated a younger Conrad Empson. She also had flirtations with Chef Ben Robinson, Joao Franco, and Travis Michalzik. She also had a hookup with charter guest Jason Ziegler.

Ferrier Says She Has Settled Down

Ferrier fans first got confirmation that the Below Deck star was in a relationship on Valentine’s Day 2020. Ferrier posted a photo with a dog on Instagram and when she received a compliment about the pup, her response was, “She’s not my pooch. She’s my [boyfriend’s]. But I keep him off [Instagram].” According to Bravo, Ferrier has chosen to completely keep her relationship off of social media.

Though photos of her man have not been posted, Ferrier has mentioned him a couple of times publicly and online. The couple is quarantining together due to the COVID pandemic and on March 16, 2020, Ferrier joked on Twitter, “I was just saying to my boyfriend last week that we need to try and spend more time together and day 2 and I’m ready to kick him out and risk it.” In a tweet from March 25, 2020, Ferrier said, “My boyfriend doesn’t have Instagram and is working from home so I’ve been reading him out meme’s but he takes them all so literally and he’s really taking the fun out of insta for me #corona.”

Ferrier confirmed to ET Online that she has settled down in Sydney, Australia with her partner and that she hopes to one day have kids.

Hannah Ferrier Quit “Below Deck”

Fortunately for Ferrier’s boyfriend, it doesn’t sound like she will be working far away from him for a while. Aside from the COVID pandemic, Ferrier has stated that she is leaving the yachting industry. She told Entertainment Tonight that she quit after season 5 of Below Deck.

Ferrier revealed, “I think I’m probably done. I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, I don’t want [that]. I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don’t want to get to the stage where I’m locked into yachting and there’s nothing else in my life except that.”

Ferrier also went on to say that it was nice to be in a relationship even though she was away filming. She explained, “Having to just consider someone else and go, yeah, I do need to check in and make sure that they know I’m alive. But then, at the same time, it was so amazing to have the support there, to just have someone at the end of the day to kind of open up to and, like, this is what happened.”

There must be something in the water because Ferrier isn’t the only Chief Stew to recently leave the Below Deck family. Longtime cast member and fan-favorite Kate Chastain also revealed to The Daily Dish that she was quitting the show.

Now, Ferrier will be able to spend more time with her boyfriend since she won’t be away at sea for weeks at a time.

