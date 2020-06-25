Who Is Kielyn Marrone on ‘Alone’ Season 7?

Kielyn Marrone is one of the participants on Season 7 of Alone. She specializes in traditional winter travel and runs Lure of the North, an Eco Tour Agency, with her husband Dave.

According to her bio on the History Channel’s website, Marrone is a 33-year-old Winter Wilderness Expedition Operator from Ontario, Canada. The only way to get to her remote piece of property is by boat or snowmobile–and that’s how she likes it. Early in the season, Marrone said she would like to win the money so she and her husband could live off their land more comfortably.

“She has the tools and capability to ‘make friends with winter’ and enjoy herself as much on the trail as she does home curled up by the woodstove with her animals,” her bio says. The network describes her personality as upbeat and she’s someone who “loves to laugh.”

But that doesn’t mean she’s not tough: “She does not shy away from hard work and understands that taking action—not just thinking about it—is what gets you where you want to be.”

Why Is Marrone Doing This Challenge?

On paper, Marrone has what it takes to do this challenge, but she wants to be tested. If there are new things that she needs to learn, she wants to find out what that might be.

“This is a great opportunity to remind herself of what she knows, what she doesn’t know and how strong she can be on her own when she digs deep,” the description reads. “She is stubborn and competitive and has dedicated her life to being the best version of herself so that she can inspire others to do the same.”

Like the nine other contestants, Marrone got to choose 10 choice items from a preselected list of 40 items. She brought:

Snare wire

Fishing line and hooks

Gill net

Ax

Pot

Sleeping bag

Paracord

Ferro rod

Bow and arrows

Multitool

Marrone Wants People To be Kind

Before the first episode aired, Marrone wanted to remind people that the survivalists are trying their best and asked viewers to be kind and supportive, penning an Instagram post before the first episode aired. Hundreds of social media users like the post and shared support in the comment section.

Please remember that these are REAL people just like you who are attempting something that not many would. No matter how many days we were out there for, there is more to the story than you’re seeing. Please be kind, supportive or don’t say anything at all. Because I’ve talked to all of this year’s participants and every single one of them has an incredible tale to tell.

If you have questions about our stories we will try to answer but know that we may not tell you directly. We may post a video explaining a FAQ or it might be something that is deeply personal and may not be ready to share more.

These are such amazing people and I’m honoured to compete next to them. Please like, share and follow all of them as they share their stories with you.

To find out if Marrone wins the $1 million prize, don’t miss Alone when it airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on the History Channel.

