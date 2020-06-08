‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe Has One Big Reality TV Regret

Ahead of ABC’s new series The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever premiere, which is taking a look back at Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, here’s what you need to know about Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici and their family.

Sean and Catherine Wed in 2014

Since their entire romance played out on national TV, Lowe and Giudici decided to go ahead and get married on national TV as well. They were married live on TV on January 26, 2014, on ABC.

The ceremony took place at the Four Seasons Biltmore resort in Santa Barbara, California, and featured several Bachelor alums in attendance: Trista and Ryan Sutter, and Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum.

The theme was “grown sexy” and Giudici wore a strapless lace Monique Lhuillier gown. The couple wrote their own vows and both of them teared up during the ceremony.

“Sometimes I think I’m going to explode from how much I love you,” said Giudici during her vows. “I’m completely consumed by you. And tonight, we get to become one. I promise to love you until after my heart bursts, I promise to love you until after our children are old and gray … You’re my dream and my reality, my future, and my present, my whole heart and my best friend…I thank God for bringing you to me and igniting that light. I can’t wait to shine together and make everybody completely blind.”

They Have Three Children

Lowe and Giudici were married for two and a half years before they welcomed baby No. 1. Samuel Thomas was born on July 2, 2016, followed by son Isaiah Hendrix on May 18, 2018. Then in December 2019, they welcomed baby girl Mia Mejia, which was a little sooner on the heels of baby Isaiah than they intended.

“Isaiah was 11 months old when we found out [we were expecting again]. It was a little overwhelming to think about, but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we’re excited,” Giudici told People, “Obviously, it’s going to be overwhelming and exhausting but they get to be best friends forever. We get to have these children who are going to be so close in age and get to grow up and have all these memories. Yeah, it’ll be hard for us but it’s just a chapter. It’s so fleeting.”

Lowe wrote on Instagram, “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

They Were On Wife Swap and Marriage Boot Camp

In 2015, Lowe and Giudici appeared on ABC’s Wife Swap with fellow Bachelor alums Jason and Molly Mesnick, which Lowe told TooFab he later regretted.

“I do regret that we did Wife Swap. I do regret that because that whole show … was all scripted and they kind of made me look like a jerk, so I do regret doing that show,” he said.

Also in 2015, Lowe and Giudici filmed a season of Marriage Boot Camp on weTV, which they didn’t end up regretting but they definitely later told TooFab it was an insane experience. Director Elizabeth Carroll said at the time that the couple was “hiding the issues they have in order to be seen as the perfect couple.”

On the show, Giudici admitted to feeling “neglected” by Lowe and he said that she was “soulless” and didn’t “give a sh*t about anything.”

In a later interview with The Cut, Lowe and Giudici implied that maybe going on Marriage Boot Camp wasn’t the best choice, with Giudici saying, “We’ve made some poor decisions in the past on shows that we did,” and Lowe adding, “We were so spoiled on The Bachelor, because it’s so much fun, and the producers are so great. We quickly realized, OK, not every show is like that.”

He also admitted in a blog post that he initially refused to go on the show, but his manager suggested they ask for a lot of money and weTV agreed.

“I’ll admit it: I did it for the money,” wrote Lowe. “That sounds really ugly and cheap, but it’s true … I wish money wasn’t a factor in our lives, but it is. This money made a difference. I’m sure many will label me a ‘sell-out’ and honestly, I’m not sure I could argue the point.”

