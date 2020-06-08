How Sean Lowe Dumped Lindsay Yenter on ‘The Bachelor’

For the premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! ABC is airing a 3-hour recap of Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor on Monday, June 8.

Beware of spoilers from the previously-aired season below.

During the season 17 finale of The Bachelor, Sean Lowe’s final two contestants were Catherine Giudici and Lindsay Yenter. In the end, he chose to break up with Yenter and get his final rose to Giudici.

When Lowe Broke Up With Yenter in Thailand, He Told Her it Was ‘The Toughest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’

In spite of the beautiful Thailand backdrop, Sean’s break-up with Lindsay was a difficult one to watch, especially since she went into it thinking he’d pick her and propose. Holding her hands, Lowe told Yenter, “You blow me away. You really do. Lindsay, this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do. I want to give you my heart so bad, but my heart’s leading me somewhere else.” The expression on her face, which shifted from hope and excitement to shock and sadness, was heartbreaking and showed her love for him through the season.

Yenter told People that, for her, “It was honestly that moment that every girl dreads. I knew he was telling me ‘I love you, but I’m not in love with you.’ His heart had gone another way. It was a tough pill to swallow.”

Yenter Said She Was ‘Happy to Be a Part of’ Sean & Catherine’s Love Story

In spite of her painful breakup, which aired on national television, Yenter told People after the season aired, “It’s hard for me to be sad because I’m so happy for them. They’re in love. And in a way, I’m happy to be part of their love story.” She did admit, however, that “Watching the episodes was hard because the feelings I had for Sean were very real. Part of me will always love him. But at the end of the day, I just realized it wasn’t meant to be.”

Lowe revealed in his memoir For the Right Reasons that while he knew he wanted to keep Yenter around after the hometown dates, he almost sent his future wife Giudici home. Ultimately, he wrote, “I could see myself saying good-bye to Des, but I was not ready to say good-bye to Catherine.”

Yenter did get her happy ending after all, although it wasn’t on a reality television show. In 2015, she married her husband Karl Swanson; they have two children together.

Ahead of the Greatest Seasons Ever! special, Yenter (whose last name is now Swanson) did not promote it on her social media. This is not surprising, especially since her Instagram bio reads: “not an influencer just a girl that got dumped on tv.. now a wife and mom livin that SoCal life praising Jesus along the way.” Most of her Instagram posts feature her husband Karl, their kids, and their life together.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! premieres on Monday, June 8 at 8/7c on ABC, featuring Sean Lowe’s season.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Is Now Engaged