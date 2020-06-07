The Silver Dollar in Chula Vista, California Rescued on ‘Bar Rescue’

For tonight’s episode of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer and the team visit the Silver Dollar, a dive bar in Chula Vista, California.

The Bar Rescue makeover and renovation took place in late January 2020. According to the episode synopsis, Norma reached out to Jon to help her husband after watching his relationship with his father fall apart slowly.

In the preview for the episode, Taffer talks to the father, saying that he’s invested over $100,000 in the business and needs to step it up if he wants to be able to make it work alongside his son.

The Silver Dollar Owners Disagree Over How to Run the Business

Father and son go head to head this Sunday!

Father and son go head to head this Sunday!

From the episode preview, it’s clear that the owners disagree about how the business should be run and who should be in charge. Norma says in the preview that she’s thinking about finding a new job “and a new partner.”

“You tell me what it’s going to take to buy you out,” the owner says to his father, who responds to say “over my dead body.”

The bar is described as a dive bar in the episode synopsis and on its Facebook page. They recently updated the page, writing about the fact that they’ve had to be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We miss all of you so much. We are in this together and will continue to support one another,” the post reads. “Even though we are not the new kid on the block, we are feeling the struggle just like every other business that can’t open. Please support those small businesses who can remain open.”

Reviews for The Silver Dollar are Positive

The reviews for The Silver Dollar in Chula Vista are generally positive across Google Reviews, Yelp and Facebook. The reviews prior to Bar Rescue were generally positive, though the more recent reviews on Yelp are negative.

On Facebook, there have only been two reviews since the remodel. The first reads, “bar is new remodel and bathroom ok and order food 2 is expensive $13.00 and up and drink expensive $6.00 and up plus, worth it. I will come back again for sure.”

The other new review reads, “The music is great.. very friendly staff.. love the crowd. A fun place to hangout any day of the week!!!”

The negative reviews on Yelp appear to be for a variety of reasons, though three of them mention getting “kicked out” or “banned” from the bar. Another mentions that the restrooms are “disgusting,” saying they are “dark like a dungeon.”

One reviewer on Yelp says Bar Rescue changed the bar for the negative. The review reads, “I’ve been coming to Silver Dollar for about a year now and ever since they went on Bar Rescue, things have not been the same. There is absolutely no reason why we should be waiting 30 min in line for a dive bar. Ridiculous.”

The recent reviews on Google are overwhelmingly positive, and many of them mention nice bartenders and good music at the bar.

Tune in to Bar Rescue at 10 p.m. on the Paramount Network to see the bar’s makeover.

