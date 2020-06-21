Top 10 Best Songs for Dads for Your Father’s Day Playlist

It’s time to celebrate dads — all they mean to us and all they do. With thousands of songs out there that shout out the singer’s father or muse on the epic story that is fatherhood, it’s near-impossible to cull them down to 10 essentials.

For Father’s Day 2020, though, we’ve handpicked 10 songs that should liven up any celebration this summer. A few you might expect, and a few you almost certainly won’t. These 10 tracks celebrate the special relationships between fathers, sons and daughters. Some of them are just a good time, some of them celebrate the complicated in life and some of them will almost certainly make the tears flow.

Although we’re counting down in reverse order, the ranking is almost meaningless — except for one classic, which we think you’d be hard-pressed to argue against taking the No. 1 slot.

Here are 10 songs you should be playing this Father’s Day.

10. “Daughter” by Loudon Wainwright, III

DaughterProvided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Daughter · Loudon Wainwright III Golden Slumbers: A Father's Love ℗ 2008 Rendezvous Music Released on: 2008-10-24 Auto-generated by YouTube. 2014-11-08T15:46:38Z

Loudon Wainwright, III, is the patriarch of an impressive musical dynasty, with son Rufus and daughters Martha and Lucy Wainwright Roche all making their own names in a variety of genres. His straightforward, conversational take on singer-songwriter Peter Blegvad’s 1996 song “Daughter” was recorded for Judd Apatow‘s 2007 film Knocked Up.

The song simultaneously boasts that the singer has always been there when his daughter has needed him — and that it’s been nigh-impossible to beat her in an argument. It’s a sweet, funny and universal track that should strike a chord for most fathers.

“That’s my daughter in the water/Every time she fell I caught her,” Wainwright sings. “That’s my daughter in the water/ I lost every time I fought her.”

9. “Just The Two Of Us” by Will Smith

Will Smith – Just The Two Of Us (Official Video)Will Smith's official music video for 'Just The Two Of Us'. Click to listen to Will Smith on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/WSmithSpot?IQid=WSJTTOU As featured on Greatest Hits. Click to buy the track or album via iTunes: http://smarturl.it/WSmithGHiTunes?IQid=WSJTTOU Google Play: http://smarturl.it/WSmithJTTOU?IQid=WSJTTOU Amazon: http://smarturl.it/WSmithGHAmz?IQid=WSJTTOU More from Will Smith Gettin Jiggy Wit It: https://youtu.be/3JcmQONgXJM Miami: https://youtu.be/IwBS6QGsH_4 Switch: https://youtu.be/uzUozo1628U More great 90s videos here: http://smarturl.it/Ultimate90?IQid=WSJTTOU Follow Will Smith Website: http://www.willsmith.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WillSmith Subscribe to Will Smith on YouTube: http://smarturl.it/WSmithSub?IQid=WSJTTOU ——— Lyrics: From the first time the doctor placed you in my arms I knew I'd meet death before I'd let you meet harm Although questions arose in my mind, would I be man enough? Against wrong, choose right and be standin up From the hospital that first night Took a hour just ta get the carseat in right People drivin all fast, got me kinda upset Got you home safe, placed you in your basonette That night I don't think one wink I slept As I slipped out my bed, to your crib I crept Touched your head gently, felt my heart melt Cause I know I loved you more than life itself Then to my knees, and I begged the Lord please Let me be a good daddy, all he needs Love, knowledge, discipline too I pledge my life to you Just the two of us, we can make it if we try Just the two of us, (Just the two of us) Just the two of us, building castles in the sky Just the two of us, you and I #WillSmith #JustTheTwoOfUs #Vevo 2009-12-11T17:53:48Z

Movie megastar Will Smith recorded “Just the Two of Us” for his 1997 debut album “Big Willie Style” and included his 5-year-old son Trey on vocals. Smith had divorced Trey’s mom, Sheree Zampino, two years prior.

Trey warns Will at the outset that “this is a very sensitive subject.” Then, well-chosen samples and lyrics from Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr.’s 1981 love song of the same name gel with Smith’s admittedly goofy and dated (at one point he mentions “101 Dalmations on your CD-ROM) rhymes in an easygoing anthem that’s hard to argue against on Father’s Day. It’s a ubiquitous track for many who grew up in the 90s, but it’s also genuinely sweet and infectious.

“Always tell the truth, say your prayers/Hold doors, pull out chairs, easy on the swears,” Smith raps. “You’re living proof that dreams come true/I love you and I’m here for you.”

8. “Down Down The Deep River” by Okkervil River

Okkervil River – Down Down The Deep RiverFrom The Silver Gymnasium Album – 2013 2013-09-02T02:39:39Z

Okkervil River’s song conjures the pain and confusion of growing up through lyrics that circle the edges of an epic (and possibly terrifying) story of adolescent awakening. After breathlessly alluding to “very bad men” and a possible teen suicide, though, frontman Will Sheff even more clearly describes the abiding love of a dad in an uncertain world. And the song’s chugging rhythm and chiming synths hammer home that this isn’t a tragedy — it’s just life.

It’s hard not to be affected when Sheff evokes a father running to pick his son up from being knocked down and empathizing how the pain feels “when you’ve only just begun to be only just beginning.”

“I’ll be your fighter and you’ll be my mirror/And you’ll be all right, because I’ll be right here,” Sheff sings, then quoting a promise that powerfully underlines the song’s ecstatic embrace of uncertainty. “Oh kid, now I’m not going anywhere/I swear I’ll try to not be going anywhere.”

7. “Daddy Could Swear, I Declare” by Gladys Knight and the Pips

Daddy Could Swear, I DeclareProvided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Daddy Could Swear, I Declare · Gladys Knight & The Pips Neither One Of Us ℗ 1973 UMG Recordings, Inc. Released on: 1973-03-01 Producer: Johnny Bristol Associated Performer, Recording Arranger: H.B. Barnum Composer Lyricist: Merald Knight Jr. Composer Lyricist: Johnny Bristol Composer Lyricist: Gladys Knight Composer Lyricist: Merald Woodrow Knight Jr. Auto-generated by YouTube. 2018-08-11T05:48:39Z

Atlanta R&B family group Gladys Knight and the Pips celebrate a dad who couldn’t seem to catch a break, was short in stature and didn’t mind letting the curse words fly when things went wrong. Their song, off 1973’s Neither One Of Us, is perhaps a tribute to Knight’s father, a postal worker.

“Daddy” endures the garbage man backing into a picket fence he had just built and leaves a lasting — and loving — impression on Knight, who says he was a “heck of a man” over an irresistible groove that landed on the Billboard Top 20. It’s a danceable, loving tribute to dads who may be a little rough around the edges, but never flag in their devotion to family.

“Daddy wasn’t no scholar, no/No, he didn’t have a PhD,” Knight sings. “But in my eyes and down in my heart/My daddy means the world to me.”

6. “Daughter” by Ulrik Munther

DaughterTrack from the Are You Alright EP 2018-04-20T06:44:41Z

Twenty-six-year-old Swedish singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ulrik Munther doesn’t have any children yet. He does, however, perfectly evoke the marriage of anxiety and hope that comes with a young relationship. Not only does he want it to last forever, he wants to leave a mark on the world with a daughter that carries with her all his partner’s incredible qualities.

Munther dreams of moving abroad and starting a farm, then concedes that New York City would do, while watching his partner sleep. Gentle, twinkling piano eventually is joined by horns and drums as Munther pledges his devotion and admits that he just might have something to teach his future daughter as well. It’s a sweet and evocative song that might hit dads and dads-to-be equally hard.

“Oh, how I hope that if we have a daughter/She’ll grow up to be like you,” Munther sings. “And if she sometimes takes after her father/That would be OK, too.”

5. “Sins of My Father” by Tom Waits

Tom Waits-Sins of my Father (Full length+HQ)From the album "Real Gone" 2010-12-20T19:33:01Z

A bit darker and further off the beaten path, Tom Waits spins a 10-minute ballad with a son trying to rid himself of his father’s legacy. A straight narrative is hard to decipher, but it’s easy to be caught up in the brooding tale, with legendary guitarist Marc Ribot and bassist Larry Taylor constructing a murky and hypnotic noir atmosphere that evokes reggae and the blues, and never changes tempo.

Waits casually strews a trail of breadcrumbs featuring Biblical deep cuts and hard-won wisdom like, “The heart is heaven, but the mind is hell. He even weaves former President George W. Bush into this quest for redemption, which eventually seems to exonerate fathers — and instead implicate human nature itself in the cycle of sin and tragedy. It’s dark, but it grooves and offers a heady, mysterious Father’s Day thrill.

“The horse is steady but the horse is blind/Wicked are the branches on the tree of mankind,” Waits rasps. “The roots grow upward and the branches grow down/It’s much too late to throw the dice again, I’ve found.”

4. “Papa Don’t Take No Mess” by James Brown

James Brown – Papa Don't Take No Mess, Pt. 1Artist; James Brown Song; Papa Don't Take No Mess, Pt. 1 Year; 1973 Copyright; This is Not Owned by this Channel and is Intended for Entertainment and / or Memories for Great Fans. -Video Upload powered by https://www.TunesToTube.com 2016-07-22T23:57:57Z

The Godfather of Soul originally wrote this ode to dads with an attitude to soundtrack Larry Cohen’s 1973 blaxploitation film Hell Up In Harlem, but Cohen rejected the music, so “Papa Don’t Take No Mess” ended up on Brown’s 1974 double album Hell.

Truth be told, there’s not much more revealed about “papa” in the nearly 14-minute funk workout (the full-length version is available here), but Brown’s ever-ecstatic vocals pay tribute to a possible apocryphal father who had to “do whatever he can.” Although Brown rattles off cavalier references to gambling, drinking and a father who would “beat the hell out of us,” there’s a hint of genuine affection toward the end of the irresistible tune. A fine addition to any Father’s Day soundtrack.

“When he thought that I would die/He says something was in his eye,” Brown sings. “I knew it was a lie/Mama said, ‘Papa’s smart’/Papa got a whole lotta heart/And papa would do his part/When the game got hard.”

3. “Song for Leigh” by The Walkmen

Song for LeighProvided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Song for Leigh · The Walkmen Heaven ℗ 2012 2012 Chinatown Bus Music ℗ 2012 Fat Possum Records Released on: 2012-05-29 Music Publisher: Chinatown Bus Music Auto-generated by YouTube. 2014-11-06T03:33:48Z

Over the course of a decade, New York City rock band the Walkmen underwent quite a transformation from desperation, scuzz and anxiety to a serene sense of pride and satisfaction in family life on their final album “Heaven.”

“Song for Leigh” is frontman Hamilton Leithauser’s love song to his one-year-old daughter, in which he appears to dedicate his entire repertoire to the happiness she’s brought into his life. Leithauser tells his new guiding light, “I sing myself sick about you,” over a chiming, instantly memorable surf guitar sound. With a few simple lyrics, a song about being a new dad on tour becomes a love song that should resonate with fathers of any age.

“So it begins/Another blessed hymn,” Leithauser sings. “Walk around the world/Singing to my girl/Patience will keep you alight.”

2. “Song for Dad” by Keith Urban

Keith Urban – Song for dadnocopyright infingement intended Lately I've been noticing I say the same things he used to say And I even find myself acting the very same way I tap my fingers on the table To the rhythm in my soul And I jingle the car keys When I'm ready to go When I look in the mirror He's right there in my eyes Starin' back at me and I realize The older I get The more I can see How much he loved my mother and my brother and me And he did the best that he could And I only hope when I have my own family That everyday I see A little more of my father in me There were times I thought he was bein' Just a little bit hard on me But now I understand he was makin' me Become the man he knew that I could be In everything he ever did He always did with love And I'm proud today to say I'm his son When somebody says I hope I get to meet your dad I just smile and say you already have The older I get The more I can see How much he loved my mother and my brother and me And he did the best that he could And I only hope when I have my own family That everyday I see A little more of my father in me He's in my eyes My heart, my soul My hands, my pride And when I feel alone And I think I can't go on I hear him sayin' "Son you'll be alright" Everything's gonna be alright" Yes it is The older I get The more I can see That he loved my mother and my brother and me And he did the best that he could And I only hope when I have my own family That everyday I see Oh I hope I see I hope everyday I see A little more of my father in me A little more of my father in me I hope everyday I see in me In me In me I hope everyday I see A little more of my father in me 2012-06-15T11:40:48Z

Keith Urban‘s country ode to finally understanding his father is catchy as hell, and will probably wrench a tear or two from anyone loves their dad — or perhaps is just coming around to appreciate him.

From Urban’s 2002 album Golden Road, the song finds him noticing little bits of his dad in everything he does, from jingling his car keys to drumming his fingers on the table. Urban was raised in Australia by his parents, Marienne and Bob Urban. When Urban was six, his dad put a sign soliciting a guitar teacher in the window of his convenience store and Urban proved to have natural talent, according to his Allmusic biography.

Urban wrote the song before he was a dad, but its sentiments are both simple and profound, and it’s an even more poignant listen in the wake of his dad’s death in 2015. At his memorial service in Australia, attended by hundreds, Urban said he’d forged a “new spiritual relationship” with his father.

“The older I get, the more I can see/How much he loved my mother and brother and me,” Urban sings. “And he did the best that he could/And I only hope when I have my own family/That every day I see/A little more of my father in me.”

1. “Cats In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin

Cats In The Cradle-Harry ChapinCats In The Cradle-Harry Chapin My child arrived just the other day He came to the world in the usual way But there were planes to catch and bills to pay He learned to walk while I was away And he was talkin' 'fore I knew it, and as he grew He'd say "I'm gonna be like you dad You know I'm gonna be like you" And the cat's in the cradle and the silver spoon Little boy blue and the man on the moon When you comin' home dad? I don't know when, but we'll get together then son You know we'll have a good time then My son turned ten just the other day He said, "Thanks for the ball, Dad, come on let's play Can you teach me to throw", I said "Not today I got a lot to do", he said, "That's ok" And he walked away but his smile never dimmed And said, "I'm gonna be like him, yeah You know I'm gonna be like him" And the cat's in the cradle and the silver spoon Little boy blue and the man on the moon When you comin' home son? I don't know when, but we'll get together then son You know we'll have a good time then Well, he came home from college just the other day So much like a man I just had to say "Son, I'm proud of you, can you sit for a while?" He shook his head and said with a smile "What I'd really like, Dad, is to borrow the car keys See you later, can I have them please?" And the cat's in the cradle and the silver spoon Little boy blue and the man on the moon When you comin' home son? I don't know when, but we'll get together then son You know we'll have a good time then I've long since retired, my son's moved away I called him up just the other day I said, "I'd like to see you if you don't mind" He said, "I'd love to, Dad, if I can find the time You see my new job's a hassle and kids have the flu But it's sure nice talking to you, Dad It's been sure nice talking to you" And as I hung up the phone it occurred to me He'd grown up just like me My boy was just like me And the cat's in the cradle and the silver spoon Little boy blue and the man on the moon When you comin' home son? I don't know when, but we'll get together then son You know we'll have a good time then 2009-04-05T05:39:28Z

It’s unlikely that Harry Chapin’s 1974 classic will ever be dethroned as the ultimate song for fathers and sons. Despite its melancholy, the song has become ubiquitous in popular culture — Grand Theft Auto V players might even find themselves unexpectedly wiping an errant tear during a chase sequence when the track appears on the game world’s radio.

There’s little new to be said for the song at this point. Through a series of simple conversations between Chapin and his son at age 10, in college and as an adult, it captures the anxiety of fatherhood, as well as the joy of seeing a son grow up. According to Chapin’s wife, Sandy, she still gets letters about the song from parents who resolved to be there for their kids more, because of the song. Chapin was tragically killed at just 38 in a car crash in 1981, according to his New York Times obituary. His song will probably never cease to soundtrack Father’s Days around the world.

“And as I hung up the phone, it occurred to me/He’d grown up just like me,” Chapin sings. “My boy was just like me.”

READ NEXT: Father’s Day at Best Buy 2020: Specials & Promotions Today