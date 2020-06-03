LISTEN: Trina Calls BLM Protestors ‘Animals’

Miami rapper Trina faced backlash when she referred to Black Lives Matter protestors as animals on the “The Trick N’ Trina Morning Show.” She was talking about the curfew in Miami-Dade, which in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“Keep everybody off the street—these animals off the street—that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they escaped from a zoo,” she said, as noted by the Miami Herald.

Trina Called Some of the Protestors Fake

She claimed that some of the protestors don’t care about the death of George Floyd, the black man who was killed after three Minneapolis police officers placed their knees on his neck and back for nearly 9 minutes.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on Floyd’s neck, was fired and is facing charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The two other officers–Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng–were fired, including Tou Thao, who watched the incident take place.

Since then, protests have erupted in all 50 states and around the world–including Italy, France, Britain, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

“All y’all fake and for the protests and the fake, ‘Oh we so concerned about George Floyd,'” she said. “Half of y’all not marching and not even caring about this man.”

Rapper Trick Daddy, who shared the morning show with Trina, tried to defend the protestors. “When the police get behind you and them red and blue light come on,” he said. “You’re not supposed to be scared.”

“I’m never scared,” Trina responded. “I have my license and registration and insurance. I know my rights.”

As noted by the Miami Herald, Trina was reportedly upset because one of her friends had a business in Bayside Marketplace that was ruined during the protest.

Trick Daddy then asked if her friend had insurance.“My friend got insurance but she also been locked down for 60 days also like us and she also don’t have money like me so I don’t approve it,” she said.

Trick tried to bring the conversation back toward the movement, with Trina noting her brother was killed by a black man. “The Black lives that matter, right? The same Black lives that are taken by the hands of other black people, those matter, too, huh?” she said.

“It’s no exception. A life is a life. Period, period. A life is a life. No matter how it was took. Whether it was a car accident, whether it was from a police, whether it was from the hands of another black man,” she said. “A life was taken. Simple.”

Trina Responds to The Backlash

Trina’s name quickly became a top-trending Twitter topic on Wednesday. The rapper didn’t seem bothered by the criticism, hitting back with two tweets.

“Some of y’all are plain f***N ignorant and nothing nobody do will help period,” she wrote. “I’m at work and I’m muthaf***n ready.”

On Instagram, she called for the arrest of Lane, Kueng and Thao–the other three officers involved in Floyd’s death. “Arrest the rest!” she wrote on June 2.

In the comments section, some of her followers were confused, considering the comments Trina made on her morning show. One commenter, whose post garnered nearly 7,000 likes, asked the rapper to pick a side.

“You can’t be an advocate for Black Lives Matter and turn around and try to overshadow the movement with Black on Black Violence,” the person wrote. “You do a whole lot of talking and not enough listening which is why a lot of people choose not to have a conversation with you. Either you gonna be with us or against us. You can’t play both sides of the fence.”

