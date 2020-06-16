Usher’s Girlfriend and Ex-Wives: Who Has the Singer Been Linked To?

Usher Raymond IV — known professionally as simply Usher — is a legendary R&B singer, so as the voice behind many romantic slow-jams, it’s no surprise that he’s a bit of a ladies man. He has been married and divorced twice and most recently linked to a new girlfriend. Ahead of his Songland episode, here’s what you need to know about the Grammy-winning singer’s love life.

Usher Is Reportedly Dating Record Exec Jennifer Goicoechea

Since the fall of 2019, Usher has been linked to the senior director of Artists & Repertoire for Epic Records, Jennifer Goicoechea. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the two were first spotted together in October 2019 at the Hollywood Bowl. Photographer Jennifer Johnson caught the two sharing a kiss backstage and posted the sweet moment to Instagram.

The pair were spotted several more times together, including attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 10.

As far as the quarantine goes, it is unclear whether Usher and Goicoechea are holed up together during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 15, Usher posted a video to TikTok of his kids performing in their bathroom and it is tagged Atlanta, Georgia. Goicoechea hasn’t been posting many “real-time” things to Instagram, but on March 2, she did post a photo of herself that is also tagged Atlanta, Georgia.

Usher Has Two Ex-Wives and Five Children

Usher has been married twice. His first marriage was from 2007 to 2009 to Tameka Foster, a stylist who boasts Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Toni Braxton, Ciara, and Patti LaBelle to her resume. The two began dating in 2005 and wed two years later. He then adopted her three sons from previous relationships and then the two had two more sons together — Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11.

Usher and Foster divorced in late 2009 but shared custody of their children. In 2012, tragedy struck the family when Usher’s former stepson Kile was struck by a jet ski while swimming in Georgia’s Lake Lanier. He was declared brain dead and taken off life support a short time later. Kile was 11 years old. The man who struck Kile was a family friend named Jeffrey Hubbard. In 2014, he was found guilty of homicide by vessel, serious injury by vessel, and unlawful operation of a personal watercraft and sentenced to four years in prison, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In September 2015, Usher married his manager Grace Miguel. They did not have any children together and then quietly separated in March 2018. Usher filed for divorce in December 2018

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives,” the couple said in a joint statement upon their separation.

The R&B singer has also been embroiled in a sexually-transmitted disease lawsuit since 2017. Several claimants have alleged that Usher failed to reveal to them he had herpes before they had unprotected sex with him. According to Vibe, Usher hasn’t spoken out publicly about the allegations because he is countersuing for defamation.

