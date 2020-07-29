‘Big Brother’ 22 Cast: Who Is Rumored to Be in Sequester?

The Big Brother season 22 cast of all-stars is still up in the air, but leaks and rumors on social media have given fans a fairly good idea of who they’ll get to watch 24/7 for the next three months. Here is a round-up of the people CBS is rumored to be considering and a few people who were under consideration but now it sounds like are out.

The Rumored Cast

Originally, the cast was supposed to be announced this week, with interviews with the houseguests posting to the live feeds on CBS All Access. However, the live feed advertisement stopped putting up the placard about the cast interviews, which fans have generally taken to mean that the cast is still in flux.

According to Gold Derby, the cast includes:

Christmas Abbott, Season 19

David Alexander, Season 21

Nicole Anthony, Season 21

Cody Calafiore, Season 16

Kevin Campbell, Season 11

Tyler Crispen, Season 20

Bayleigh Dayton, Season 20

Daniele Donato Briones, Seasons 8 and 13

Nicole Franzel, Seasons 16 and 18

Memphis Garrett, Season 10

Enzo Palumbo, Season 12

Janelle Pierzina, Seasons 6, 7, and 14

Kaysar Ridha, Seasons 6 and 7

Da’Vonne Rogers, Seasons 17 and 18

Keesha Smith, Season 10

Ian Terry, Season 14

Gold Derby has a few other people on their list for a total of 18 houseguests, but “Evel” Dick Donato, who played in seasons 8 and 13, does not have them on his list of cast members.

Those No Longer In the Running

According to Donato’s Twitter, there are a handful of people who were in sequester but are no longer in the cast — Kaycee Clark from season 20, Josh Martinez from season 19, Amber Borzotra from season 16, and Danielle Reyes from season three are out of the running.

Reyes not being a part of the season is a huge bummer. She was a masterful player and her taking runner-up in season three was one of the biggest reality TV robberies of all time. It would also be nice to see a few more old-school players back in the game.

The Schedule & COVID-19 Precautions

Big Brother will once again have three weekly episodes. Following the premiere, the series will air pre-recorded and edited episodes on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and the live eviction shows on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT. The live eviction shows will continue to be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority. Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.

All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

