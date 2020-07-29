‘Big Brother’ 22 Cast: Who Is Rumored to Be in Sequester?

The Big Brother season 22 cast of all-stars is still up in the air, but leaks and rumors on social media have given fans a fairly good idea of who they’ll get to watch 24/7 for the next three months. Here is a round-up of the people CBS is rumored to be considering and a few people who were under consideration but now it sounds like are out.
The Rumored Cast
Originally, the cast was supposed to be announced this week, with interviews with the houseguests posting to the live feeds on CBS All Access. However, the live feed advertisement stopped putting up the placard about the cast interviews, which fans have generally taken to mean that the cast is still in flux.
According to Gold Derby, the cast includes:
- Christmas Abbott, Season 19
- David Alexander, Season 21
- Nicole Anthony, Season 21
- Cody Calafiore, Season 16
- Kevin Campbell, Season 11
- Tyler Crispen, Season 20
- Bayleigh Dayton, Season 20
- Daniele Donato Briones, Seasons 8 and 13
- Nicole Franzel, Seasons 16 and 18
- Memphis Garrett, Season 10
- Enzo Palumbo, Season 12
- Janelle Pierzina, Seasons 6, 7, and 14
- Kaysar Ridha, Seasons 6 and 7
- Da’Vonne Rogers, Seasons 17 and 18
- Keesha Smith, Season 10
- Ian Terry, Season 14
Gold Derby has a few other people on their list for a total of 18 houseguests, but “Evel” Dick Donato, who played in seasons 8 and 13, does not have them on his list of cast members.
Those No Longer In the Running
According to Donato’s Twitter, there are a handful of people who were in sequester but are no longer in the cast — Kaycee Clark from season 20, Josh Martinez from season 19, Amber Borzotra from season 16, and Danielle Reyes from season three are out of the running.
Reyes not being a part of the season is a huge bummer. She was a masterful player and her taking runner-up in season three was one of the biggest reality TV robberies of all time. It would also be nice to see a few more old-school players back in the game.
The Schedule & COVID-19 Precautions
Big Brother will once again have three weekly episodes. Following the premiere, the series will air pre-recorded and edited episodes on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and the live eviction shows on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT. The live eviction shows will continue to be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.
Production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority. Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.
All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.
Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
READ NEXT: MTV ‘True Life’ Star Dead at 44