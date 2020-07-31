Bill Mack Dead: Country Music Icon Dies From COVID-19 at Age 91

Bill Mack, the Texas-born country music icon, has died at the age of 91 following a battle with COVID-19. Mack had three children, Misty Dawn, Billy Mack III and Sunday Renee with his wife, Cynthia. Mack had another daughter, Debbie, from a previous relationship. Mack was a native of Shamrock, Texas.

Mack’s son, Bill Mack III, broke the sad news on Twitter on the morning of July 31. Mack III tweeted, “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that my Dad passed away early this morning due to COVID-19 with underlying conditions. He was an amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband to my mom. I’m blessed to have had not only a great dad but my best friend as well. Red heart.”

Bill Mack On Writing "Blue" and Patsy ClineGRAMMY Winning country songwriter, Bill Mack, talks about the legendary Patsy Cline, and shares the story behind writing the hit song "Blue", which won a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Song in 1996. Excerpt from a GRAMMY Foundation Living History interview. For more information on the Living History program, visit http://www.grammyfoundation.org. 2016-03-18T17:05:40Z

Perhaps Mack’s most famous song was “Blue,” which was recorded by LeAnn Rimes and saw him collect a Grammy Award for Best Country Song in 1997. Mack’s song “Drinking Champagne” was recorded by Cal Smith and George Strait. In 1999, Mack was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2014, Mack was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriter’s Association. A note about Mack on the association’s website refers to him by his various monikers including, “Mr. DJ USA” and “Texas’ Number One Country DJ.” The bio adds that Mack is a member of the Country Music DJ Hall-of-Fame” in Nashville.

In addition to his songwriting, Mack was known for his various country music radio programs that were broadcast out of Fort Worth, Texas, where he was based. Mack was the host of The Country Roads Show, and later on the nationally syndicated Country Crossroads and Overdrive Top Ten Countdown. Mack’s son, Billy Mack III, hosts his own show on 92.1 Hank FM in Fort Worth, Texas.

