Brandi Glanville Says Denise Richards Is Fake

In a recent preview for the July 22, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville claimed that Denise Richards is not the person she says she is. Glanville alleged that she had an affair with Richards, though Richards and her rep have denied the allegations.

In the recent preview, Glanville is seen with Kyle Richards and sister Kim Richards, as well as Teddi Mellencamp. Glanville says about Denise Richards, “I just think you guys need to be careful with her because she’s not who she pretends to be.”

Kim Richards then begins to explain to the ladies that Denise Richards “did something” to Glanville. The other ladies look stunned as Glanville continues, “I don’t wanna go, like, totally into it, but what you see is not what you get.” Glanville then turns to Mellencamp and says, “She does not like you. She does not like you at all. She’s said horrible things about you. You’re obnoxious, you’ll do anything to be in this group because you’ve lived under your dad’s shadow your whole life…it was just mean.”

Towards the end of the clip, Glanville reveals, “She feels like she can tell me things, because she has something on me.”

Glanville Is Nervous For Her Upcoming Appearance

During a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast, Glanville revealed that she is nervous for her upcoming appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “It’s gonna take a left real quick,” Glanville said on the podcast, “I’m honestly nervous just because…you never know what they’re going to show, if they show the whole story, if they show part of it. I did say a couple of really stupid things, so that’s not gonna go well for me. I’m not in any hurry to see that part. But, I always say stupid s***, so it doesn’t matter.”

Richards has continued to deny the affair rumors. According to People, during a July 2, 2020, episode of The Talk, Richards said, “I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, ‘Well, whatever, we’ll just let it play out on the show.’ It is what it is.”

Glanville Did Not Appear At The Season 10 Reunion

The reunion for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was filmed on July 17, 2020, but Glanville did not appear as she was originally supposed to. In an exclusive statement to Celeb Magazine, Glanville said that “Production called me the day of the reunion. We both mutually agreed that it was best if I didn’t attend the reunion.”

Glanville also said to Celeb Magazine, “They wanted the other women to hash out their differences without me being there. Had I been there, I would have been the Camille [Grammer] of the last reunion. I would come in at the end of the reunion and then I would end up being the focal point even though I wasn’t a full-time cast member.” Glanville continued, “The women needed to hash out their differences and air their grievances with what went on in the season as it pertained to full-time cast members.”

Glanville also revealed to Celeb Magazine that she will be doing an exclusive one-on-one tell-all with Andy Cohen separately from the reunion.

