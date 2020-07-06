D4M Skiano Dead: Philadelphia Rapper Shot & Killed at 20

D4M Skiano, one half of the duo Skiano x Sloan alongside D4M Sloan, has died after being shot dead in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia around 3:30 p.m. on July 5. He was 20 years old. His real name was Aamir Johnson.

Skiano’s death was confirmed in an Instagram post from fellow Philadelphia rapper Sim X Santana. Santana wrote, “My heart is gone. Love you brother. S*** don’t even look right.”

The last post on Skiano’s Instagram promises the release of Sloan x Skiano’s latest EP, titled Trap Rocks, in July 2020.

Skiano Was ‘Shot Multiple Times in the Head’

Double shooting 2100 Ann St. Philadelphia police say a 20-year-old was shot multiple times and killed. Another man was shot in the leg. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/u207CeEcy8 — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) July 5, 2020

ABC Philadelphia reports that Skiano was shot dead on the 1300 hundred block of South 17th Street. The report says that Skiano was shot “multiple times in the head.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was shot in the back during the same attack. NBC Philadelphia reports that the man, 30, is in stable condition. At the time of writing, no arrests have been made in the shooting. Authorities have not said what prompted the shooting. Anybody with any information on the shooting is asked to call 215-686-TIPS (215-686-8477).

On the day of Skiano’s death, 10 people were shot in Philadelphia. The city’s mayor Jim Kenney told The Philadelphia Inquirer, “This weekend’s horrific violence is a stark reminder that COVID-19 isn’t the only crisis plaguing our city. Gun violence continues to traumatize our communities and cut Philadelphians’ lives tragically short.”

Skiano’s Girlfriend Says She Was on Her Way to Meet Him When He Was Killed

$loan x Skiano -Wolf N Demon ft KurHottest Duo In Da City! D4M x 7947 (All guns in videos are ' Props" lol) 2019-06-23T17:08:13Z

According to posts on Skiano’s girlfriend’s Instagram page, she was on her way to meet him and had just hung up the phone when he was shot dead. On her page, Skiano’s girlfriend posted a screenshot of a text message conversation between the pair. Skiano wrote to her saying, “I love you to death with all my heart you.gonna always be my favorite and can’t not b**** say they rock out how you rock out.” She responded by saying, “I love you way more.” In one Instagram post following his death, she wrote, “If I ever loved anybody everybody knew it was you!!!”

Elevator Magazine said in a 2019 review of the pair’s single, “Wolf N Demon,” that “They both have deep and raspy voices so when they lay their verses in a one-two fashion it is awfully riveting and certainly emits intimidation.” The same review said that the pair had been meeting with several record labels. The review ends with the words, “Be on the lookout for D4M $loan x Skiano aiming to leave their mark on the city and work towards stardom.”

