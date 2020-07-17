David Adefeso, Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts

David Adefeso is Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend. Adefeso discovered Braxton unconscious in her hotel room on July 16 after suffering from a suspected overdose. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, though she still remains unresponsive.

Adefeso didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment and hadn’t issued a public statement about Braxton’s condition. According to The Blast, he told first responders the singer “had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills.” Some sources have said the incident was a possible overdose, though nothing has been confirmed by officials.

Adefeso and Braxton film a weekly YouTube show together called Coupled & Quarantined. They release a new episode everyone Thursday, though they canceled their scheduled episode on July 16 before Braxton’s hospitalization.

Hello ya’ll, unfortunately, your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (don’t worry it’s not COVID). We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We’ll make it up to you next week.

1. Fans Aske Adefeso To Give an Update on Braxton

Adefeso is active on social media, where he has more than 107,000 followers on his verified Instagram account. He posts videos almost daily, but did not immediately issue a statement about his girlfriend. His recent posts have been flooded with commenters inquiring about Braxton and wishing her well. In his most recent video, which was filmed and posted before Braxtons hospitalization, Adefeso talked about the importance of being prepared. “Nothing beats preparation,” he wrote as the caption. “We never know what day and time that big opportunity will arrive. The key to success is making sure you’re ready when it does- because it always does. To be ready, you need to prepare, prepare, and prepare.”

2. Braxton Met Adefeso After Her Split from Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert

Braxton and Adefeso, a businessman who hails from Nigeria, have been dating since 2018. it was her first relationship since splitting from ex-husband Vincent Herbert, who she was with for nearly a decade.

In an appearance on the Wendy Williams show, Braxton said she and Adefeso met at a friend’s birthday party. “He’s so fine I can’t take it sometimes,” she said, gushing over Adefeso. “He’s like a whole snack–a Lunchable.”

After saying he went to Harvard Business School, Braxton added: “He’s so smart. I’m so proud of him. He’s amazing.”

During the same appearance, Braxton confirmed that she and Adefeso were in love, she’d be interested in getting married if he asked and would love to have children with him.

3. Adefeso Gives Financial Advice

Adefeso was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, and came to the U.S. when he was 21 years old. He only had $250.00 in cash with him, no job, or a place to stay. But he was determined to be successful in America.

“Growing up in Africa, success to me meant making lots of money and spending it so I focused all of my time and energy on acquiring wealth,” he wrote in an April 2019 Facebook post. He became a Certified Public Accountant, CPA, when he was 22 and later enrolled in Harvard Business School when he was 24 years old.

“At 32 I was a multi-millionaire operating a finance company with multiple offices around the country stretching from New York to LA,” he wrote. “I drove the best cars, lived in the best homes, and could afford whatever my heart desired.”

4. Adefeso Wants To Eliminate Student Debt

Upon hearing about the student debt in the U.S., Adefeso wrote he wanted to fix the problem.

“Student loans are preventing our children from starting their own business or buying their own homes,” he wrote on Facebook. “It’s delaying marriages and postponing childbirth. Statistics from the Federal Reserve indicate that student loans could be a major cause of the urban decay we are currently experiencing in America due to rural to urban migration. Student loans are damaging the future for our children!”

That’s why he created Sootchy.com, which he defines as “a technology venture powered by a smart artificial intelligence-driven system.” The whole purpose of the tech startup is to get rid of student loans in the U.S. “We will use technology to fix what is broken and give our children a chance,” Adefesco said.

“So, you ask what my definition of success is? Well, it’s giving back to people with no expectation of ever receiving anything back in return. It’s fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves. It’s lifting up our children and giving them THE BEST GIFT THAT MONEY CAN BUY…AN EDUCATION!” he wrote. “And since you ask, I am now happier and feel more fulfilled than ever…heck I’m bursting with life!!!”

5. Adefeso Has Gushed Over Braxton on Social Media

While he often gives tips about being successful in life and finance, Adesfo has also reserved space to show his appreciation for Braxton. For her birthday on March 17, Adefeso posted a lengthy message where he showed his love for the “Love and War” singer.

“Little did I know walking into that busy restaurant nearly two years ago that the course of my life would change so dramatically,” he wrote. “From the sun-baked streets of Lagos to the white sands of Montego Bay and the bustling city life of suburban Mexico, you have been on a journey with me filled with laughter, tears, hope and never-ending love.”

“Through it all your friendship has been invaluable, your counsel irreplaceable and your love unshakeable. Nothing prepared me for the complete and never-ending joy I experience with you every day,” Adefeso said. “You are my heart, you are my joy, you are my future, and you are my friend. Happy birthday, my @tamarbraxton.”

