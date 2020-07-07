‘Deadliest Catch’ Wild Bill Health Update: How Is His Health Today?

On tonight’s episode of Deadliest Catch, Wild Bill will bring himself to the “brink of collapse”. That being said, how is his health these days? Especially after recovering from surgery in February 2018?

Read on to find out what we know:

Wild Bill Underwent Hip Surgery in February 2018

Wild Bill underwent hip surgery in February 2018, and has since made a full recovery and is back at sea. In April 2019, Wild Bill spoke to Pop Culture about the hours after the surgery. He shared that he left the hospital just three hours after waking up from the procedure, but didn’t exactly follow the doctor’s orders.

“I misunderstood the doctor — probably a little inebriated — but I thought he said the more you do, the quicker it will heal,” Wild Bill told PopCulture. “So the next day, I got on crutches, I went out to my truck and went and had dinner with friends.”

He says that he continued engaging in social activities, and within a couple of days, he couldn’t move. “I got to the doctor and I said, ‘Hey, what’s up? Can’t move,'” he said. “He was like, ‘You’ve been doing your stretching?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I went to dinner, went to lunch.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no! If you would fall, you’d be laid up for years.'”

Eventually, Wild Bill was able to make a full recovery.

As of 2019, Wichworski told Pop Culture, “I’m a lot more active, and it’s gonna be fun ’cause I’ll probably spend a little more time on deck this year — be out with the guys and maybe let [deck boss Nick McGlashan] drive and put a little time at the helm.”

Captain Wild Bill Today

One look at Wild Bill’s Instagram page also suggests he’s doing well.

One week ago, he posted the photo above with the caption, “National Sunglasses Day . @kaenon . Try them and you won’t go back.”

Wild Bill graduated from high school in 1975 and subsequently joined the Navy and moved to the West Coast. After completing his service four years later, he made his way to the Bering Sea to work as a king-crab fisherman.

Originally, Wichrowski is from Irwin, PA, just east of Pittsburgh. When he isn’t busy fishing, he spends his time in San Carlos, Mexico. His website reads, “Bill enjoys travel, horseback riding, NASCAR, and sports fishing. He supports nonprofit projects including Wounded Warriors and breast cancer charities. In addition to Zack, he has a younger son, Jake, and a daughter, Delia.”

Tonight’s episode is called Bomb Cyclone and the official synopsis reads, “The Wizard catches fire in a violent storm known as a bomb cyclone. Josh and Casey attempt to fish in 30-foot seas, while two rogue waves slam the Southern Wind. Wild Bill grinds his crew 72 straight hours bringing himself to the brink of collapse.”

The show will air at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on Discovery Channel.

