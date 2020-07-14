RHOBH Dorit Kemsley Shows Off New Teeth

Say cheese! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is showing off a new look with some new veneers, according to People.

In a June 5, 2020, Instagram post, Kemsley shared more about her decision to get veneers. Kemsley wrote, “I’ve only ever known what it’s like to have straight teeth. I was so fortunate my whole life, I never needed braces and I took good care of my teeth so didn’t have many cavities. I was warned by my dentists all growing up that I would need to wear a nightguard because of the excessive grinding at night but the thought didn’t appeal to me so I never did anything about it.”

However, not wearing a nightguard slowly began to affect Kemsley’s teeth. In the caption, she continued, “As the years went on I would notice my teeth looked smaller and smaller and I started to have sensitivity which became increasingly more uncomfortable over time.” Kemsley shared that each dentist she saw for the problem said that her teeth were too affected by the teeth grinding, making it nearly impossible for veneers. Kemsley wrote that that changed when she and her husband, Paul Kemsley, met a new doctor in Beverly Hills, Dr. Saleh.

“PK and I both decided to do veneers with Dr Saleh and I couldn’t be more excited and impressed with my new smile. Thank you @drsamsaleh and the team @drsamsaleh_aesthetics for making me feel so comfortable every step of the way and for giving me back my smile that I’ve missed for a while. PK and I are both so grateful and couldn’t be happier with the results!!!”

So far, Kemsley seems to be loving her new look, and has been showing off her smile a lot more frequently on her Instagram page.

Kemsley’s Co-Star Kyle Richards Commented On Her New Look

According to People, during a July 8, 2020, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home, Kemsley’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards commented on her new look. During the appearance, a viewer asked Richards, “Dorit has been getting a lot of flack online lately for either photoshopping her photos a lot, or getting work done, do you know what’s happening there? Has she gotten something done in quarantine?”

In response, Richards said, ” “Oh my gosh, I can’t spill info like that! I don’t know, but I think she did acknowledge that she did her teeth or something? So, maybe? She doesn’t send me texts, like, saying, ‘This is what I’m doing or, you know, what’s going on.'”

The WWHL viewer may have been commenting on this June 22, 2020, photo of Kemsley posted on her Instagram. In the photo, Kemsley is modeling a pair of shoes from K Swiss in honor of Pride Month. However, the photo sparked controversy among fans, who accused her of going under the knife during the quarantine.

Kemsley Just Purchased A New Home

It looks like Kemsley’s teeth aren’t the only thing that’s new in her life. In August 2019, Kemsley and her family purchased a new home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Variety. Throughout Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers get a glimpse into their new home and Kemsley’s renovation process. According to Variety, the home cost $6.475 million.

According to Bravo, in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Kemsley shared that the 9,000 square foot “modern farmhouse” boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a movie theater, and her “dream kitchen.” The home also features a pool, a basketball court, and a full playground for her two young children, Pheonix and Jagger, according to Bravo.

