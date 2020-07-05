‘Good Witch’ Season 6 Finale: What Time & Channel Is Episode 10 Tonight?

Good Witch Season 6 is coming to an end and it’s going to be hard to say goodbye. Read on to find out all the details about Good Witch Season 6 finale on Hallmark.

The Finale Premieres Tonight at 9 PM Eastern

Finale Date: Good Witch’s final episode of Season 6 premieres tonight, Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Premiere Time: The episode will air at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). (On the West Coast, it’s airing at 9 p.m. Pacific.) Before Good Witch premieres tonight, Hallmark will be airing an encore of The Last Bridesmaid. That movie is airing from 7-9 p.m. Eastern.

Tonight’s finale will be one hour long.

Good Witch Channel: The episode will premiere on The Hallmark Channel.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Preview for the Finale

Season 6 Episode 10 is called “The Bird.” The description reads: “Cassie and Martha smudge the mayor’s mansion in preparation for her housewarming gala; Abigail and Donovan decide to reunite and put up a final fight against Merriwick-Davenport.”

Another synopsis reads: “Cassie’s teaching position winds down and Sam is forced to take vacation time so they try out different hobbies together. Joy’s faced with a decision when Donna accepts a job for them in Vermont. Abigail and Donovan make one last stand against the curse.”

The cast listed for tonight’s episode include:

Catherine Bell (Cassie)

James Denton (Sam)

Sarah Power (Abigail)

Catherine Disher (Martha)

Kylee Evans (Stephanie)

Marc Bendavid (Mayor Donovan Davenport)

Scott Cavalheiro (Adam)

Katherine Barrell (Joy)

Here’s a preview of Good Witch.

When Season 5 ended, Bailee Madison left the show. Her character, Grace, graduates from high school and moved on. Nick also graduated and left for college. The episode was titled “Graduation.” Also in the finale, we saw Stephanie and Adam continuing their relationship, while Abigail and Donovan tried to decide where to go after Donovan said he loved her. Cassie and Grace’s goodbye, where Cassie gave Grace a Merriwick family sewing machine, was a touching moment. Three months later, Sam and Cassie were preparing to start the next chapter in their lives.

Now that we’re near the end of Season 6, a lot has changed. Cassie has a teaching job and Sam is having big issues with the new hire at his hospital. Donovan and Abigail broke up in order to try to stop a terrible accident from happening thanks to the curse. Now Donovan thinks he’s found a hint about the curse, but they still need to put in a lot of work to try to unravel and break it.

At the same time, Stephanie and Adam are at a major crossroads. Adam is leaving in a few weeks for a mission trip and he could be gone for as long as a year. He lost his job at the hospital as a result. Will Stephanie wait for him while he’s gone? Will he even return?

There’s a lot at stake tonight.

