Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Welcome Second Child: Reports

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have quietly welcomed their second child, a boy, according to an exclusive report by The Daily Mail. Biel, 38, and Timberlake, 39, are already parents to Silas, 5.

The Daily Mail reported that Biel’s mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, 65, has been with her daughter and newest grandchild this week. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Sexy Back singer and the actress have been spending time at their home in Big Sky, Montana.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, has not posted any pictures on social media of Biel from the waist down since March. However, on Thursday, July 16, Timberlake seemingly hinted that new addition to the family was imminent. He shared a throwback photo of them driving in a car with the caption, “TBT time machine. Summer’s gonna look a little different this year.”

On July 4, Biel also chose to share a throwback on Instagram, a video of them throwing axes in their backyard.

The Sinner star captioned the clip, “This time last year we were practicing our apocalypse skills… unaware that the world would actually be a VERY different place soon. Let’s take today to spend with family SAFELY (for real, wear a mask pls) and remember that while July 4th represents freedom, we still have a lot of work to do in this country for real progress.”

Biel Celebrated Silas’s 5th Birthday in April With an Old Photo From Last Summer

It appears that both Biel and Timberlake have been stealthily keeping her pregnancy under wraps for months. To celebrated Silas’s 5th birthday on April 8, Biel shared a photo from summer 2019.

She captioned a tribute post on Instagram, “This little man is 5 today! We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now… but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy. To celebrate his big birthday, we’re supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time. Scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy! Sending lots of love to you all…”

For Biel’s birthday, on March 3, she shared a photo of the couple celebrating at home. In the picture, Biel could’ve been covering up her baby bump with a loose-fitting robe. She also called herself out for wearing pajamas during her birthday party.

Biel captioned her post, “Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry, you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.”

Biel & Timberlake Hit a Rough Patch In November 2019 After He Was Pictured Flirting With Co-Star Alisha Wainwright

Cheating rumors circulated the media in November 2019, after Timberlake was photographed behaving intimately with his co-star in New Orleans, actress Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake was not wearing his wedding ring in the photos and video captured on camera.

In December, Timberlake apologized for his behavior and blamed it on drinking too much. He wrote, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

Timberlake continued on, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar,” referring to Wainwright, 30, who’s known for acting in the Netflix series, Raising Dion, and was working with the singer on the movie, Palmer.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” Timberlake wrote. “I should have known better.”

READ NEXT: Riley Keough Breaks Silence on Brother Benjamin’s Suicide: ‘True Heartbreak’