Kanye West’s Kris Jenner Tweets Aren’t ‘Crazy,’ Blac Chyna Says

Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna defended Kanye West in a statement through her lawyer. West is reportedly having a bipolar episode, where he claimed he’s trying to divorce his wife and accused mother-in-law Kris Jenner of being a white supremacist. After crying during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, the “Heartless” rapper went on two consecutive Twitter rants.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian share a 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, together. “Chyna, of course, wants her daughter Dream’s ‘Uncle Kanye’ to get whatever help he needs,” the model’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six. “However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as ‘crazy’ as some people apparently would like to do.”

West Called Jenner ‘Kris Jong-Un’

West, 43, called the famous momager “Kris Jong-Un.” He also claimed that Jenner, 64, and wife Kim Kardashian were trying to get him “locked up” in a mental facility.

The apparent episode came after West made controversial comments at the campaign rally, claiming he wanted to abort their first daughter, 7-year-old North West. Tears rolled down his face and he screamed, “I almost killed my daughter.” He also alleged that Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman did not free enslaved Black Americans, but Chyna said she “vehemently disagrees” with the accusations about the abolitionist.

When it comes to Jenner, however, Chyna said West “should not be entirely ignored.” As noted by Page Six, the model is currently involved in a lawsuit with Jenner and the famous reality TV family in regard to E!’s Rob & Chyna being canceled. Chyna accused the Kar-Jenner family of lobbying the network and producers to get the show canned, The Blast reported. She later accused NBC of racism over the cancelation.

In some of his tweets, which were later erased, West threatened to keep his four children away from Jenner. “Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Y’all tried to lock me up,” he wrote before ultimately deleting the messages. “Kriss [sic] and Kim call me now.”

“This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are [you] still avoiding my calls,” a screenshot of a text showed.

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on West’s Bipolar Episode

After remaining silent for days, Kardashian issued a statement on Wednesday where she addressed her husband’s bipolar disorder. She reiterated that the “Jesus Walks” rapper suffers from mental health issues, and noted he has been struggling during the pandemic and to cope with the loss of his mother, who died in 2007.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person, who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder,” she wrote in part of her statement. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

“Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she added. “That is part of his genius and as we ave all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

At the end of her statement, she asked for empathy and compassion. “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: Khloe Kardashian Pens Cryptic Tweet Amid Kanye West’s Rants